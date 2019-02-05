Blackhawks score five times in third period to get past slumping Oilers

Blackhawks 6 Oilers 2

EDMONTON — Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks scored four goals in under three minutes during the third period to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 6-2 on Tuesday.

Erik Gustafsson, John Hayden, Dylan Strome, Drake Caggiula and Dominik Kahun also scored for the Blackhawks (21-24-9), who have won five straight.

Leon Draisaitl scored both goals for Edmonton (23-25-5), which matched a season-high sixth-straight loss.

Cam Ward stopped 25 shots for the win in net.

Cam Talbot turned aside 23-of-27 shots before giving way to Mikko Koskinen, who made six saves.

Chicago struck first before the game was two minutes old when a Gustafsson point shot ticked off the side of defender Adam Larsson’s leg and got past Talbot just four seconds into a power play.

Edmonton tied the game up on a power play of its own with three minutes left in the opening period when Draisaitl pounced on a rebound for his 30th goal of the season.

The Oilers made it 2-1 on a two-man advantage with just over a minute remaining as Connor McDavid fed it across to Draisaitl, who scored again on a one-timer.

The Blackhawks tie the game four minutes into the third as an Edmonton turnover led to a goal by Hayden, and then surged into the lead 1:33 later when a Strome shot went through Darnell Nurse’s legs and past Talbot.

Kane extended the lead to 4-2 just 28 seconds later when he lifted a stick to score his 32nd of the season. It extended his point streak to 12 games.

Switching Talbot out for Mikko Koskinen didn’t turn the tide as the Blackhawks scored again a mere 27 seconds after on a goal by Caggiula, a former Oiler.

Edmonton allowed a fifth goal in the third period on the power play on a tally by Kahun with eight minutes left.

Both teams are back in action on Thursday as the Blackhawks return home to host the Vancouver Canucks and the Oilers head to Minnesota to play the Wild.

Notes: Oilers defenceman Oscar Klefbom returned to the lineup after missing the last 21 games with a broken finger on his left hand.

