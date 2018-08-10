Blake Snell solid over five innings as Rays cruise past Blue Jays 7-0

Rays 7 Blue Jays 0

THE CANADIAN PRESS

TORONTO — Michael Perez and Ji-Man Choi each hit home runs and Blake Snell pitched five innings of perfect ball as the Tampa Bay Rays cruised to a 7-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

Snell (13-5), making just his second start since returning from the disabled list (left shoulder fatigue), struck out six over five innings, but was on a pitch count and pulled from the game in the sixth.

The Blue Jays (52-63) have now dropped four of five games while the Rays (59-57) improved to 10-10 since the all-star break and are now 6-1 against Toronto this season.

Estrada (5-9) went 5 1/3 innings allowing five earned on five hits while striking out six and walking two for Toronto.

The Blue Jays also fell to 14-29 this season when the opposition starts a left-hander.

Perez got the Rays on the board in the third going deep for a two-run home run, the first of his big league career.

Tampa doubled its lead in the fifth as Willy Adames led off with a double and scored two batters later on a Mallex Smith triple. Smith later scored on a sac-fly from Joey Wendle. Adames finished the night 3 for 3.

Choi made it 5-0 in the sixth putting Estrada’s 2-1 pitch over the wall in right field for his fifth homer of the season.

Estrada entered the start 1-2 with a 4.63 ERA over his previous five outings. Friday was Estrada’s second start against the Rays this season he tossed six scoreless innings in Tampa Bay on May 6, but did not factor into the decision.

With Thomas Pannone making his major league debut in relief of Estrada, the Rays added to its lead as Wendle’s seventh-inning double cashed in a pair of runs. Wendle finished 1 for 3 with three RBI in the win.

Pannone surrendered the two runs on three hits while striking out three over 1 2/3 innings of work.

Notes: Friday’s announced attendance was 23,082. … The Blue Jays will send Sam Gaviglio (2-4, 5.08) to the mound on Saturday for the second game of the three-game series while the Rays have yet to announce a starter.

Most Read

