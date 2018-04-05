Blake Wheeler’s 90th point of season lifts Jets over Flames 2-1

Jets 2 Flames 1

WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck could sit out the Winnipeg Jets’ final game of the regular season on Saturday, but the goaltender has a major accomplishment he’d like to try to achieve.

Hellebuyck made 31 saves in Winnipeg’s 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday, giving him 43 wins on the season. That tied former Pittsburgh netminder Tom Barrasso (1992-93) for the most victories in a season by an American goalie.

Coach Paul Maurice said earlier Thursday that he’d leave it up to Hellebuyck if he’d play against Calgary and then the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

The Commerce, Mich., native thinks he will definitely be between the pipes.

“Yes, because we’re tied, right, with Tom Barrasso? We need one more (win),” Hellebuyck said with a laugh.

Blake Wheeler scored once to pick up his 90th point of the season in the Jets’ fourth-straight win.

Wheeler’s goal was his 23rd of the season. Paul Stastny also scored for Winnipeg (51-20-10), which is 10-1-0 in its past 11 games.

Rookie Spencer Foo earned his first NHL goal in his third game for the Flames (36-35-10).

“Just went to the net hard there and had it go off my foot,” said Foo of his goal that squeezed Winnipeg’s lead to 2-1 late in the second period. “Feels good. I’ll take it.”

Jon Gillies stopped 24 shots for Calgary, which is 1-9-0 in its past 10 games and concludes the regular season at home Saturday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

“I thought Jon Gilles played a good game tonight,” said Flames coach Glen Gulutzan. “He looked a little nervous early, but really settled into the game and made some big saves off some big players.”

Wheeler praised Hellebuyck for his record-tying win total (43-11-9).

“What an accomplishment for him,” Wheeler said. “Things like that don’t happen every year so you need to enjoy them when they do happen.

“Really happy for him. I’m sure he’s proud of himself. Hopefully, he’ll win one more if he plays (on Saturday) and that’d be a pretty cool thing to have for him.”

Winnipeg will play the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the playoffs after Nashville beat Washington 4-3 earlier Thursday to clinch top spot in the Central Division and Western Conference with 115 points.

“We gotta get through one more and then we’ll start to zero in on Minnesota,” Wheeler said when asked about learning their first-round opponent.

The captain, who has five goals and 14 points in his past 11 games, became the fourth player in franchise history to hit the 90-point mark, and first since Ilya Kovalchuk in 2008-09. His previous career-high was 78 points two years ago.

Jets rookie Kyle Connor assisted on Wheeler’s goal, giving him 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in his past 12 games.

Previous story
Teenage swimmer Taylor Ruck picks up gold and silver at the Commonwealth Games
Next story
Connor McDavid has three assists in Oilers’ 4-3 win over Golden Knights

Just Posted

Starting today, Canadians to get emergency alerts on their cellphones

Starting today, Canadians won’t have to be near a television or radio… Continue reading

RCMP dress as survey crew to catch drivers using cellphones, not buckling up

AMHERST, N.S. — Police in Nova Scotia are going undercover in a… Continue reading

Canadian ‘lifter under scrutiny at Commonwealth Games after hit and run charge

GOLD COAST, Australia — A senior Canadian team official at the Commonwealth… Continue reading

Canada not on board plan to ban “dirty fuel” use on Arctic shipping routes

OTTAWA — The Canadian government wants more study on the impact of… Continue reading

Canada adds 32,300 jobs, all full time, as jobless rate stays at record low 5.8%

OTTAWA — The economy delivered 32,300 net new jobs last month as… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre looks to future

The Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre is looking to the future. About… Continue reading

Myanmar groups say Facebook hasn’t controlled hate speech

BANGKOK — Civil society and rights groups in Myanmar said Facebook has… Continue reading

Judge releases fatality inquiry report into death of mentally handicapped woman

EDMONTON — A report into the death of a mentally handicapped woman… Continue reading

Canadians in Silicon Valley reflect on US gun culture in wake of YouTube shooting

When Ron Piovesan moved from Toronto to the United States for work… Continue reading

Red Deer couple sells red Tulips for Parkinson’s awareness month

Imagine talking, but not being understood by people, reaching for your wallet,… Continue reading

‘I lost my best friend to suicide last May’ Central Alberta teen raises awareness about mental health issues

Shareena Ermineskin from Maskwacis crowned Miss Teen Central Alberta in March

Former Oilers owner Peter Pocklington faces new securities charges in U.S.

Former Edmonton Oilers owner Peter Pocklington and his company face new securities… Continue reading

Facebook: Most users may have had public data ‘scraped’

NEW YORK — Facebook’s acknowledgement that most of its 2.2 billion members… Continue reading

A tiny skeleton found in Chile might look like an alien, but her genes tell a different story

The Atacama skeleton, or Ata, named after the Chilean desert where the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month