Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ quarterback Matt Nichols (15) gets taken down by Calgary Stampeders’ Junior Turner (7) during the first half of CFL action in Winnipeg Friday. Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS

Blue Bombers clinch playoff spot with rare home win over Stampeders

WINNIPEG — Matt Nichols threw for more than 300 yards for the first time this season to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers clinch a playoff spot with a 29-21 victory over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday.

The Bombers’ win (10-7) also eliminated the Edmonton Eskimos (8-9) from post-season play. Winnipeg ends the regular season in Edmonton next weekend.

Calgary (12-5), which has lost three straight, can still finish first in the CFL West Division if Saskatchewan (11-6) loses or ties its Saturday game in B.C. (9-7). If the Roughriders win, the Stampeders can get top spot if they beat the Lions in B.C. the following weekend.

It was the first time Winnipeg has defeated Calgary at home since July 2009. The Stamps had nine straight victories.

Nichols completed 24-of-33 pass attempts for 358 yards and threw touchdown passes to Darvin Adams and Drew Wolitarsky. He had no interceptions in front of 25,173 fans at Investors Group Field, which was covered in fog for the second half.

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell was 22 for 35 for 274 yards with one touchdown toss to Markeith Ambles and no picks for Calgary.

Adams caught a 50-yard TD pass and Wolitarsky hauled in a 60-yard reception for Winnipeg’s touchdowns through the air. Backup quarterback Chris Streveler had a two-yard run for a TD.

Justin Medlock booted a pair of field goals from 13 yards out and a 35-yarder for Winnipeg. He made a pair of converts and Nichols was sacked on a two-point convert attempt.

Backup Calgary quarterback Nick Arbuckle pushed in for a two-yard touchdown and Ambles had a one-yard TD catch. Two Calgary converts were unsuccessful. Rene Paredes made field goals from 43, 31 and 51 yards.

Calgary led 3-0 after the first quarter and 12-6 at halftime, but Winnipeg went ahead 26-18 after the third quarter.

Both teams scored field goals off turnovers in the first half.

Stampeders receiver Chris Matthews fumbled late in the first quarter as he stretched his arm out to gain more yardage. The Bombers only capitalized with Medlock’s 13-yarder at 4:19 of the second to make it 3-3. Parades had booted a 43-yarder on Calgary’s first possession of the game.

Matthews made up for his earlier error when he caught a 65-yard pass from Mitchell. A Winnipeg penalty also helped Arbuckle cap off the three-play, 75-yard TD drive with his two-yard keeper. A two-point convert attempt to William Langlais was incomplete for a 9-3 Stampeders lead at 5:17.

Paredes’ kickoff was taken by Bombers receiver Nic Demski, but he also fumbled while trying to add yardage. Calgary could only use the turnover for a 31-yard kick by Parades. Medlock finished the scoring with a 35-yard field goal at 12:46 that made it 12-6.

Four touchdowns were scored in the third quarter.

Nichols still had a clear shot of Adams despite the fog. Adams got behind rookie Calgary defensive back DaShaun Amos to haul in a 50-yard pass in the end zone at 4:48 of the third. With Medlock’s convert, the Bombers took a 13-12 lead.

Calgary got to Winnipeg’s one-yard line on the next series after a Winnipeg pass-interference penalty, but Arbuckle was stopped twice. Mitchell came in, went in a shotgun formation and connected with receiver Ambles for the one-yard TD. A two-point convert pass to Juwan Brescacin failed.

Winnipeg quickly regained the lead after Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill forced Stamps running back Don Jackson to fumble. Streveler punched into the end zone at 13:42 for a 26-18 lead after the convert.

The Bombers turned the ball over with 4:20 left in the fourth quarter after Streveler’s attempt at third down with one yard was stopped and Calgary took over at Winnipeg’s 28-yard line.

The Stampeders got to Winnipeg’s five-yard line, but on third down and five, Mitchell’s pass to Eric Rogers popped out. After a review, the call on the field stood and it was a Calgary turnover with 2:49 remaining in the game.

Winnipeg took over and ran time off the clock until Paredes booted a 51-yarder with three seconds left.

Previous story
Raptors extend winning streak to six games with 116-107 victory over Mavericks
Next story
Red Deer Rebels win again at home

Just Posted

YMCA will operate Red Deer’s new Northside Community Centre when it opens next summer

It will be a “value-added” feature, says city director

Central Alberta farmers applaud pending trade deal

Trans-Pacific Partnership deal is expected to boost Canadian agriculture exports

Sylvan Lake council imposes new borrowing limits

Town council wants to ensure community remains financially sustainable

Nurses saw hospital overcrowding crunch coming for Red Deer

Overcapacity challenges get worse

Central Alberta Co-op surveys members about cannabis

A Calgary Co-op store selling cannabis

WATCH: Make-A-Wish grants Star Wars loving teen’s wish

The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted Anakin Suerink’s wish in Red Deer Saturday afternoon

Blue Bombers clinch playoff spot with rare home win over Stampeders

WINNIPEG — Matt Nichols threw for more than 300 yards for the… Continue reading

B.C. Lions visit to Saskatchewan Roughriders a ‘playoff dress rehearsal’: coach

SURREY, B.C. — B.C. Lions coach Wally Buono knows his club will… Continue reading

Olympic skating medallist Rochette realizing dream of becoming a doctor

LAVAL, Que. — Joannie Rochette has swapped her glamorous sequined costumes and… Continue reading

Kiernan Shipka says feminist ‘Sabrina’ aligns with her female empowerment views

TORONTO — As young Sally Draper on “Mad Men,” Kiernan Shipka played… Continue reading

Cameco says Canada Revenue Agency appealing Tax Court ruling in company’s favour

SASKATOON — Cameco Corp. says the Canada Revenue Agency is appealing a… Continue reading

Scholarships honour ‘big, bright light’ and other Alberta Broncos players

ST. ALBERT, Alta. — Former National Hockey League player Chris Joseph wants… Continue reading

Hornqvist, Kessel pace Pittsburgh Penguins to 9-1 win over Calgary Flames

CALGARY — Patric Hornqvist and Phil Kessel each scored a pair of… Continue reading

Bouchard becomes youngest defenceman in Oilers history to score in win over Caps

EDMONTON — Evan Bouchard scored his first NHL goal and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins… Continue reading

Most Read