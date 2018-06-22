Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna suspended through Aug. 4

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has suspended Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna through Aug. 4 for violating the league’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

The league announced the suspension — which is retroactive to May 8 and will cover a total of 75 games — in a release on Friday. MLB says Osuna has agreed not to appeal the suspension.

The 23-year-old Osuna is facing an assault charge and had been on paid administrative leave by MLB since being arrested last month.

The Blue Jays said in a statement that they “support the decision by the Commissioner’s Office.”

Osuna appeared in 15 games (15 1/3 innings) for Toronto this season, allowing 16 hits, five runs and one walk.

He is 8-13 with a 2.87 earned-run average in his four-season career with the Blue Jays.