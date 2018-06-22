Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna suspended through Aug. 4

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has suspended Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna through Aug. 4 for violating the league’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

The league announced the suspension — which is retroactive to May 8 and will cover a total of 75 games — in a release on Friday. MLB says Osuna has agreed not to appeal the suspension.

The 23-year-old Osuna is facing an assault charge and had been on paid administrative leave by MLB since being arrested last month.

The Blue Jays said in a statement that they “support the decision by the Commissioner’s Office.”

Osuna appeared in 15 games (15 1/3 innings) for Toronto this season, allowing 16 hits, five runs and one walk.

He is 8-13 with a 2.87 earned-run average in his four-season career with the Blue Jays.

Previous story
Woody’s Triathlon expects another big turnout for 18th annual event
Next story
Capitals trade Orpik, Grubauer to Avalanche

Just Posted

Central Alberta school divisions to support rural students through agreement

Wolf Creek to bring Enhanced Learning Model courses to Clearview schools

Manslaughter charge stayed against Maskwacis man

Man was accused of manslaughter in connection with the death of his mother in 2015

Red Deer Mounties make numerous arrests over the past two weeks

Over the past two weeks, Red Deer RCMP have made a number… Continue reading

Leslieville Elks’ new hall rising from the ashes

Leslieville Elks Lodge grateful for outpouring of support

More medical first responders needed when Red Deer hosts Canada Winter Games

St. John Ambulance needs volunteers to help spectators in crisis

Red Deer elementary school students play Indigenous games

Annie L. Gaetz Schools holds first-ever First Nations, Métis and Inuit Field Day Thursday

Charges dropped against Alberta property owner in rural shooting

OKOTOKS, Alta. — All charges have been dropped against a man accused… Continue reading

China blocks John Oliver on social media after scathing show

BEIJING — A popular Chinese social media site is censoring discussion of… Continue reading

Most Red Deer Advocate readers would call police when witnessing a crime

An overwhelming number of Advocate readers would call the police if they… Continue reading

So much TV, so little summer: Amy Adams, Kevin Hart, Dr. Pol

LOS ANGELES — The fall television season is months away but that’s… Continue reading

BlackBerry Q1 revenue, adjusted earnings beat estimates but stock falls

TORONTO — BlackBerry Ltd. shares sank almost 10 per cent to their… Continue reading

OPEC countries to pump more oil to contain price increase

VIENNA — The countries of the OPEC cartel agreed on Friday to… Continue reading

Man sentenced for Edson triple murder

EDMONTON — An Alberta man who fatally shot three people has been… Continue reading

‘Hot Dog Water’ seller in Vancouver gets laughs, sales with savvy marketing

VANCOUVER — A Vancouver man who sold bottles of “Hot Dog Water”… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month