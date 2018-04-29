Blue Jays demote struggling 2B Travis, recall RHP Ramirez

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have optioned slumping infielder Devon Travis to Triple-A Buffalo and recalled right-hander Carlos Ramirez.

Travis started on opening day and was expected to be Toronto’s regular second baseman but has struggled at the plate, batting .148 with one homer and three RBIs in 18 games. He struck out 18 times in 61 at-bats.

Ramirez, a converted outfielder, made his big league debut with the Blue Jays last September, going 0-0 with a 2.70 ERA in 12 games. He was 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA in six games at Buffalo this season.

The Blue Jays added Ramirez on Sunday to bolster their overworked bullpen. Toronto’s starters have pitched seven innings or more only three times in 26 games.

Manager John Gibbons said the defensive versatility of rookie Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who can play both middle infield positions, contributed to the decision to keep Gurriel and demote Travis.

Previous story
Penguins’ Malkin out for Game 2 at Capitals

Just Posted

Red Deer drivers are paying more at the pumps

“It seems like every summer it takes a jump, during special holidays – they knock up the price.”

Anxiety, fear and grief normal at this stage for van attack witnesses: experts

TORONTO — Konstantin Goulich had only travelled steps from his apartment building… Continue reading

People talk female empowerment at Red Deer Women’s Show

People at the Red Deer Women’s Show were saying movements like Me… Continue reading

Lacombe council to look into silencing train whistles

Lacombe council will look into stopping noisy trains from blowing their whistles… Continue reading

Three die in highway collision south of Maskwacis

Two people who died were on a motorcycle

VIDEO Replay Red Deer: Cleanup begins as floodwaters recede in Red Deer County

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer, Central Alberta

Here’s how to make your own version of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding cake

Birthday, wedding, baby shower, ordinary Tuesday night… . No matter what you’re… Continue reading

B.C. Bud to Beijing? China presses Canada over illicit marijuana imports

OTTAWA — Chinese officials have been quietly grilling Canada about illicit marijuana… Continue reading

Flooded-out rivers continue to threaten New Brunswick

FREDERICTON — As flood waters in Fredericton began to show some signs… Continue reading

Some people do better exercising at a low-intensity pace

Liz Wolfert seemed a picture of health. The Denver-based financial consultant rode… Continue reading

Health care new front for transgender rights under Trump

WASHINGTON — Military service. Bathroom use. And now health care. The Trump… Continue reading

‘Infinity War’ opens with record $250M, passing ‘Star Wars’

NEW YORK — A few dozen superheroes lifted “Avengers: Infinity War” to… Continue reading

Comedy duo apologizes for ‘Indian with STDs’ joke at Broncos tribute concert

SASKATOON — An American comedy duo is apologizing for a joke they… Continue reading

Lakeview Optimist Club raising funds through laughter

The eighth annual Lakeview Optimist Comedy Show is May 5 at the community centre

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month