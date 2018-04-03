Blue Jays hit for cycle in 4th, ruin Miguel Gonzalez’s return in White Sox loss

Blue Jays 14 White Sox 5

TORONTO — The Blue Jays made spoiling Miguel Gonzalez’s White Sox return as easy as 1-2-3-4 Tuesday night at the Rogers Centre.

Holding a one-run lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Blue Jays hit for the cycle in order against Gonzalez to surge ahead on the way to a 14-5 victory over the Sox.

Kevin Pillar singled to lead off the inning, and Aledmys Diaz hit a one-out RBI double before being thrown out at third. Curtis Granderson tripled on a hard-hit ball that got by diving center fielder Adam Engel. Josh Donaldson followed with a two-out, two-run homer to left field for a 6-2 lead.

Donaldson simply lifted his arms toward the sky as he crossed the plate this time, eschewing the whistling gesture he used to poke fun at Sox first-base coach Daryl Boston’s whistle in his home run celebration a night earlier. The Sox found that move amusing, but they weren’t laughing Tuesday as Gonzalez struggled to shut down the Blue Jays in his season debut.

Gonzalez made 45 starts for the Sox from 2016-17, but they traded him to the Rangers in August. After recording a 6.45 ERA over five starts with the Rangers, he rejoined the Sox on a one-year, $4.75 million contract this year to be a veteran presence on a rebuilding team.

The 33-year-old right-hander gave up six runs — five earned — on eight hits over five innings before he was relieved by another former-turned-current-again Sox pitcher, Hector Santiago.

The Sox will turn to a pitcher who could figure more prominently into their future when Carson Fulmer makes his season debut Wednesday in the series finale. Fulmer, who has pitched in 15 games and made five starts for the Sox over the last two seasons, made his first opening day roster.

“That’s everyone’s goal is to make it to the big leagues, but to be given the opportunity to make an Opening Day roster is the biggest accomplishment I’ve had in my career,” Fulmer said. “We’re all young here and thankful. Our brotherhood in this clubhouse is something special.”

Diaz hit his second homer of the series in the third, a two-run shot over the left field wall. Sox shortstop Tim Anderson committed a fielding error on Randal Grichuk’s grounder with runners on the corners and two out later in the inning, and the Blue Jays added a run.

Anderson quickly atoned for the error when he led off the fourth with an opposite-field solo homer off Blue Jays’ left-hander J.A. Happ to make it a one-run game. Avisail Garcia hit a monstrous 481-foot solo homer to left-center field in the fifth. Yolmer Sanchez, subbing in for third-base starter Tyler Saladino, added a solo homer in the eighth off reliever Tyler Clippard.

That brought the Sox’s home run total to 12 in four games this season. But the Sox also pieced together a couple of runs.

Left fielder Nicky Delmonico’s first hit of the season was an RBI single to center field to give the Sox a 1-0 lead in the second. Anderson singled, stole second and third and scored on Engel’s groundout in the sixth to cut the lead to 6-4.

The Sox drafted Santiago, and he pitched on the South Side from 2011-13, making 27 starts. He rejoined the team on a minor-league contract just before spring training and will serve as a long reliever for now.

He was saddled with three earned runs over 2 1/3 innings. Gregory Infante and Juan Minaya struggled to finish off the eighth inning, as the Blue Jays scored another five runs off them.