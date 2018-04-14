Blue Jays-Indians game postponed; forecast bad for Sunday

CLEVELAND — Rain has forced the postponement of Saturday’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Indians.

Heavy rain began falling about two hours before the scheduled 4:10 p.m. first pitch, and the game was called at 5:28 p.m. It was rescheduled for 1:10 p.m. on May 3, previously an off day for both teams.

Sunday’s series finale could also be in jeopardy because the rain is predicted to last through the weekend. The Blue Jays are making their only scheduled trip to Cleveland.

Corey Kluber (1-0), the reigning AL Cy Young winner, was scheduled to start for the Indians. The right-hander struck out 13 and allowed two hits in eight innings against Detroit on Monday. Jaime Garcia (1-0) was set to make his third start for Toronto. The Blue Jays signed the left-hander in February.

The Blue Jays rallied from a 4-0 deficit to win Friday night’s series opener 8-4. Teoscar Hernandez, called up from Triple-A Buffalo, hit an RBI double off relief ace Andrew Miller in the seventh inning to drive in the winning run.

Aledyms Diaz hit a game-tying three-run homer in the fourth and the Indians didn’t score over the final seven innings. Cleveland stranded 16 baserunners, committed two errors and saw its five-game winning streak come to an end.

Blue Jays-Indians game postponed; forecast bad for Sunday

