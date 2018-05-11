Blue Jays overcome Sale’s 15 K’s to beat Red Sox in extra innings

Blue Jays 5 Red Sox 3 (12 innings)

TORONTO — Luke Maile hit his second homer of the game in the bottom of the 12th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3 on Friday, overcoming a career-high 15-strikeout performance from Chris Sale.

Curtis Granderson started the rally with a leadoff walk off reliever Brian Johnson (1-2), his second extra-inning walk after coming into the game as a pinch hitter in the 10th. Maile followed by launching the first pitch he saw over the centre-field fence for his first career multi-homer game.

Maile drove in four, including a run on a solo shot to tie the game in the seventh inning, and Josh Donaldson picked up an RBI for the Blue Jays (21-18), who won for just the fourth time in 10 games.

Sam Gaviglio (1-0), who was called up from triple-A Buffalo earlier in the day, pitched the top of the 10th, 11th and 12th innings for the win.

Aaron Sanchez started for Toronto, allowing three runs — two of them earned — and five hits over five innings. He struck out four and walked three.

Despite the no-decision, Sale continued his mastery over Toronto hitters for much of the night and struck out six straight across the fourth and fifth innings. The lanky left-hander allowed three runs and six hits over nine innings. His 15 strikeouts tied his career high.

Xander Bogaerts homered and J.D. Martinez drove in a run on a groundout for the Red Sox (26-12).

Martinez drove in the game’s first run in the first inning with a ground-ball out to plate Mookie Betts, who had reached on a walk. But the Blue Jays responded in the bottom of the frame with Donaldson’s run-scoring single, scoring Teoscar Hernandez from second.

Kendrys Morales snapped an 0-for-28 slide with a double in the second and came around to score on a single from Maile to give Toronto a 2-1 lead.

Bogaerts led off the fourth with a solo homer to tie the game and Boston tacked on another run on a passed ball and error by Maile. The Toronto catcher dropped a third strike, then threw the ball wide of first, allowing a run to score for a 3-2 Red Sox lead.

Maile redeemed himself in the seventh, hitting his first homer of the season to tie the game 3-3.

The Jays missed an opportunity to win the game in the 10th when reliever Matt Barnes walked two to lead off the frame. Pinch hitter Dalton Pompey struck out on a foul bunt, Hernandez lined out to right field and Donaldson struck out to end the inning.

Former Blue Jay David Price, who had his last start pushed back as he battles carpal tunnel syndrome, is expected to start the second game of the series Saturday.

NOTES: Sale has 11 or more strikeouts in four straight starts in Toronto. … There were three video reviews during the game, including two from the Red Sox. … Attendance was 28,695. … Right-hander Marcus Stroman was put on the 10-day disabled list with fatigue in his throwing shoulder earlier in the day.