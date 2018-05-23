Toronto Blue Jays recall Devon Travis from triple-A Buffalo. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Blue Jays recall second baseman Devon Travis from triple-A Buffalo

TORONTO — Devon Travis ran from the clubhouse to the Blue Jays’ daily video session, quick-timed it out on to the field at Rogers Centre, and then was all smiles with Toronto media in the dugout.

There was no hiding Travis’s excitement at being recalled from triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, returning to Major League Baseball after 22 days in the minors. He had been sent down by the Blue Jays to get more playing time and get his bat swinging again after hitting just .148 in 18 games to start the season.

“I feel good, man,” said the 27-year-old second baseman. “I’m happy to be back. It’s good to see the boys. Good to put on a big league uniform again. I’m ready to get out there and go to work.”

The slumping Jays made the move on Tuesday after sending shortstop Richard Urena down to Buffalo on Sunday. Urena made two errors in the team’s fourth consecutive loss, all against the Oakland Athletics.

Travis didn’t have great results in triple-A, hitting .210 in 64 plate appearances during a 14-game run. However, he did have an eight-game hitting streak going in Buffalo before being recalled.

“I just wanted to work on my swing, continue to get comfortable out there and I just get a little bit better every single day,” said Travis. “Corey Hart was great, the hitting coach (in Buffalo). A lot of it was just believing and continuing to put the work in, understanding that every single day that I come in I have to get a little bit better.

“Sometimes a step backwards can give you several more forward.”

Travis is coming off an injury-plagued 2017 season in which he played just 50 games.

Toronto manager John Gibbons put Travis ninth in the batting order as the Blue Jays began a three-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Angels.

“Heard some good things from when he was down in Buffalo,” said Gibbons. “He started to get it going. Get a feel for things again.”

