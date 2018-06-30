Blue Jays relieve Tepera lands on 10-day DL with elbow inflammation

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays placed right-handed reliever Ryan Tepera on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with elbow inflammation in his throwing arm.

The move, announced before Toronto’s afternoon home game against the Detroit Tigers, is retroactive to Thursday.

“It’s an unfortunate thing, obviously I’m disappointed. Nobody wants to go on the DL,” Tepera said. “You want to be out there with your teammates and compete every day.”

Tepera, who’s been used mostly in late-inning situations, is 5-3 with a 2.97 earned-run average and six saves over 39 1/3 innings for the Blue Jays.

The 30-year-old from Houston is 12-7 over 168 1/3 career innings — all with Toronto — with a 3.31 ERA and nine saves.

Reliever Jake Petricka was recalled from triple-A Buffalo to take Tepera’s spot on the roster.

Tepera said he first felt the inflammation during Toronto’s four-game road series against the L.A. Angels last week. He pitched twice over that series and appeared in a game in Houston after that.

“Just a little bit of soreness in the elbow,” Tepera said. “It’s more of a recovery thing right now. I noticed it the next day, just not recovering the right way.

“I got some treatment, went into Houston and didn’t pitch the first two games. And then after the last game in Houston, the following day the same thing, just a little bit of soreness lingering.”

It’s Tepera’s first time on the disabled list.

Tepera has not undergone an MRI on the elbow but said strength tests done by the Blue Jays showed positive signs.

“As far as the area it is, it is concerning but the strength tests, all that came back good so all we can do is take it day by day,” he said.

Previous story
Taking over Stanley Cup champion is no easy task for a coach

Just Posted

Flyover arranged in memory of Red Deer’s ‘true Canadian war hero’

Don Laubman, Second World War veteran, settled in Red Deer in 1979 missed by friends, family

Prime Stock Theatre presents ‘Bard-i Gras!’ at Red Deer’s Bower Ponds

Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ and ‘Henry V’ staged outdoors in July

Caught: Red Deer Remand inmate who escaped from jail two weeks ago

Dallas Albert Rain escaped with three others on June 12; Rain was the final suspect caught

WATCH: Man killed in collision fleeing Red Deer RCMP

A man was killed in a collision while trying to flee police… Continue reading

Red Deer agency working to keep youth safe during opioid crisis

Helping youth make good choices

WATCH: 268 Lacombe Composite High School students celebrate graduation

The school’s graduation ceremony was held at Westerner Park in Red Deer Friday

Evangelical leaders downplay potential Roe v. Wade reversal

NEW YORK — For evangelical Christian leaders like Jerry Falwell Jr., this… Continue reading

Month after diss track, Drake emerges unfazed with new album

NEW YORK — A month ago, Drake’s world was crumbling. Now, he’s… Continue reading

U.S. steel tariffs result in lay offs in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

SAULT STE MARIE, Ont. — A manufacturing company says it’s laying off… Continue reading

The proper etiquette on taking care of Canada’s National flag

With Canada Day approaching, one Central Albertan is speaking out about the… Continue reading

Youth, man charged with trafficking cocaine in Rocky Mountain House

A 23-year-old and a youth has been charged with trafficking of a… Continue reading

Sean Spicer book tour will be a mix of public and private

NEW YORK — Sean Spicer’s book tour will be a mix of… Continue reading

Woman who saw Toronto subway rescue says men who leapt into action are heroes

TORONTO — Bystanders leapt into action to rescue a blind man who… Continue reading

Quebec launches hiring drive for government-run cannabis store employees

MONTREAL — Quebec’s government-run cannabis monopoly has launched a hiring drive with… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month