Blue Jays top prospect Guerrero to report to triple-A Buffalo next week

Toronto Blue Jays No. 1 prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will take one step closer to the big leagues next week.

The team said Saturday that Guerrero Jr. will report to the triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday following his father Vladimir Guerrero’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y., this weekend.

Guerrero Jr., listed as the top prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, is batting .402 with 14 homers and 60 runs batted in through 61 games at double-A New Hampshire this season.

The 19-year-old outfielder missed a month of the season with a strained left patellar tendon and returned to game action two weeks ago.

The son of the former Expos star was born in Montreal and grew up in the Dominican Republic.

He signed with the Blue Jays as a 16-year-old international free agent in 2015.

Previous story
Vicky Holland, Mario Mola win gold at ITU World Triathlon Series Edmonton

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake man accused of $2.6 million fraud

Following an investigation that took almost five years, a Sylvan Lake man… Continue reading

Mirror residents hope to save fire department

About 50 attended community meeting last Wednesday on future of volunteer-strapped fire department

Red Deer armwrestler preparing for major competitions

Matt Mask is a confident, sometimes boastful and intense competitor in the… Continue reading

WATCH: The fun and excitement of Centrefest presented this weekend in Red Deer

Street performers from around the world will entertain on Ross Street

Reading College students graduate with smiles

Red Deer Optimist Clubs Reading College helps Grade 2 students with their reading and writing skills

WATCH: The fun and excitement of Centrefest presented this weekend in Red Deer

Street performers from around the world will entertain on Ross Street

Next ‘Star Wars’ film to use unreleased Fisher footage

LOS ANGELES — Carrie Fisher is not done with “Star Wars” after… Continue reading

Gurriel Jr. homers twice in Jays’ rout of White Sox

Blue Jays 10 White Sox 5 CHICAGO — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit… Continue reading

Nic Demski with two TDs, Blue Bombers beat Argonauts

Blue Bombers 40 Argonauts 14 WINNIPEG — Nic Demski ran in one… Continue reading

ReThink Red Deer wants to build world’s largest pollinator hotel

Red Deer could join the litany of Prairies communities claiming a world’s… Continue reading

Feds prepared to work around Queen’s Park as Ford plunges Toronto into chaos

OTTAWA — The federal government says it will do whatever it can… Continue reading

Boomtown Trail full steam ahead this summer in Central Alberta

Aims to draw tourists

Feds register surplus of $3.2 billion over first two months of fiscal year

OTTAWA — The federal government ran a surplus of $641 million in… Continue reading

10 more ex-students sue Ohio State over sex abuse by doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ten more former students have sued Ohio State University… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month