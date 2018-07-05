Phylicia George, of Toronto, races to a fourth-place finish during the women’s 200 metre race at the Harry Jerome International Track Classic, in Burnaby, B.C., on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Bobsled bronze medallist Phylicia George is back in sprinting form

OTTAWA — Four months after she pushed Kaillie Humphries to bobsled bronze at the Pyeongchang Olympics, Phylicia George has rebuilt her body into a lean sprinting machine.

George will race the 100 and 200 metres at this week’s Canadian track and field championships, and sitting trackside on Thursday, she was noticeably leaner than the well-muscled woman who stood on the bobsled medal podium in South Korea.

The metamorphosis back to track athlete, she said, took a bit longer than expected.

“The transition hasn’t been as easy as I thought it would be, if I’m being 100 per cent honest,” George said. “First, losing the weight. I’m probably only now where I should be. Also because you put muscle on, you don’t just drop muscle out of nowhere. So, that was hard.”

George is a two-time summer Olympian in the 100-metre hurdles — she was sixth in 2012 and eighth in 2016. When Humphries came calling for a bobsled brakeman, George had to bulk up. A two-man bobsled, including crew, weighs 750 pounds after all.

George had to put on 10 pounds, and added an inch of muscle to each thigh, five inches around her hips, and three inches on her biceps.

To push a rumbling bobsled, she also had to learn to run lower, with more contact with the ground. Think of a linebacker pushing a tackling sled.

“When I first got out there I was kind of just running like a track athlete,” George said. “And then when I came back to the track, i was running like a bobsleigh athlete, I had spent so much time on the ground.

“So it’s just kind of been getting back my reactivity off the ground, shorter ground contact times.”

While George has shed the extra inches from bobsled, she hasn’t lost her strength, and said by later this month or next month it will show on the track.

“I’m definitely stronger, I’m still lifting as heavy in the weight room with a smaller body mass, so I think it’s just rewiring a little bit and once that happens, we’ll kind of see it all together,” she said.

Humphries, who won gold with Heather Moyse at both the 2010 and 2014 Olympics, has told George she’d love to have her back in her sled for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

“I think it would be fun,” George said. “But these next two years are going to be dedicated to track, so world championships (2019) and Tokyo Olympics (2020). I just feel like I have unfinished business on the track. I think it would be really cool to win a medal to add to my winter medal, so that’s going to be the focus.”

Track and field athletes often cross over to bobsled, and the Canadian men’s team in Pyeongchang included former sprinters Bryan Barnett, Neville Wright, and Seyi Smith.

Previous story
French soccer fans in Montreal prepare for ‘les Bleus’ World Cup match
Next story
Canadians Bouchard and Shapovalov lose second-round matches at Wimbledon

Just Posted

Keeping cool on a hot day

Alberta Health Services suggests a few tips to stay cool this weekend

Red Deer, Alberta opioid overdose fatalities slow: opioid commission

Fentanyl-related deaths are starting to slow down in the Alberta including Red… Continue reading

Use of hospital tub room for patient highlights bed shortage: mayor

Patient was moved to a converted tub room for short time during stay at Red Deer hospital

Three people stabbed during Ponoka Stampede

Police calls up in 2018 during the weeklong rodeo

Red Deer’s landmark Government of Canada Building for sale

Former downtown post office has provincial historic status

WATCH: New Canadians learn sports in Red Deer

The Central Alberta Refugee Effort hosted its seventh Summer Sports Day Thursday

Names of Canadians who died in Afghanistan added to Lacombe memorial

Lacombe’s Master Cpl. Byron Greff who died in Afghanistan honoured

Victims of Humboldt Broncos crash may soon get interim payments

SASKATOON — The victims of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team bus crash… Continue reading

Trudeau suggests Ford doesn’t fully understand Canada’s refugee system

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is suggesting Ontario’s new premier doesn’t… Continue reading

Cousin says hiker who died by waterfall near Vancouver died selflessly

VANCOUVER — The cousin of a man who fell into the pool… Continue reading

Naked man steals and crashes Canada Post truck

Calgary police say charges are pending

More human remains found at Toronto property linked to alleged serial killer

Toronto police say they’ve found more human remains near a property where… Continue reading

Alberta signs pot supply deals with 13 licensed marijuana producers

ST. ALBERT, Alta. — The Alberta government entity tasked with regulating cannabis… Continue reading

Montreal suburb to adopt contentious summer leaf-blower ban, says mayor

Leaf blowers are making noise in a Montreal suburb where a municipal… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month