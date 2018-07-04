Chase Bodoano (right) won his first McLennan Ross Junior Golf Tour tournament on Tuesday under rainy conditions in Innisfail. (Contributed photo)

Bodoano wins at Innisfail Junior Open

The McLennan Ross Junior Golf Tour stopped in Innisfail on Tuesday and it was Sherwood Park’s Chase Bodoano who captured the win.

Bodoano earned the victory with a birdie on the sudden-victory playoff hole over Broadmoor Public Golf Course clubmate Mitch Desjarlais. Bodoano and Desjarlais were tied at 78 after 18-holes.

The win was the first on the McLennan Ross Junior Tour for Bodoano.

Josh Robertson of River Ridge, Justin Schmidt of Broadmoor, and Innisfail’s Anthony Chatwood tied for third, all with an 82.

Chatwood was the top golfer for the junior 2002-2003 age group and earned a qualifying spot in the Tour Championship at Wolf Creek on Aug. 27.

The tour stops in Calgary at Pinebrook Golf and Country Club on July 9, before landing in Carstairs on July 10 and Olds on July 11.


Most Read

