Bombers offensive lineman Qadr Spooner given two-game doping ban by CFL

TORONTO — The CFL has suspended Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive lineman Qadr Spooner for two games after he tested positive for the banned substance methasterone.

Spooner has yet to appear in a game for Winnipeg. The six-foot-four, 305-point native of Brossard, Que., was taken 15th overall by the Bombers in the 2017 CFL draft.

“The Winnipeg Blue Bombers fully support the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, and trust Qadr will be more conscious of his decisions moving forward,” Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters said in a statement.

Under the CFL and CFL Players’ Association’s joint drug policy, players who test positive will face a two-game suspension for a first doping violation, a nine-game suspension for a second violation, a one-year suspension for a third and a lifetime ban for a fourth.

A suspended player cannot participate in regular season or post-season games, but can be involved in other team activities at the club’s discretion.

Previous story
Bombers’ 5-7 receiver continues to find success in a big man’s game
Next story
U.S. Open champ Stephens downs veteran Suarez Navarro to reach quarters

Just Posted

Beating the heat in Red Deer

With temperatures possibly reaching 36 C Friday, Red Deerians may want to… Continue reading

Hot and smoky conditions in Central Alberta

AHS and Environment Canada issue air quality advisories

Demand continues at Red Deer Food Bank

Fundraising pancake breakfast and barbecue at the August Heat 2018 Mopar Show

UPDATED: Rainbows of colour return to Red Deer

Preparation for Central Alberta Pride Week 2018

Many Canadians are driving high, according to new StatCan cannabis data

OTTAWA — A new Statistics Canada survey has found about 1.4 million… Continue reading

Red Deer Dairy Queen franchisee celebrates $1 million

The Hamill family’s DQ stores have raised $1 million over the past 16 years during Miracle Treat Day

Ontario families to launch human rights challenge over sex-ed curriculum

TORONTO — The Ontario government is discriminating against LGBTQ students by repealing… Continue reading

Holocaust survivor Philip Riteman dies at 96: ‘Better to love than hate’

HALIFAX — Holocaust survivor Philip Riteman, who spent 30 years speaking to… Continue reading

Women urge memorial garden at notorious former prison in Kingston

TORONTO — Former inmates and their supporters planned to use Prisoners Justice… Continue reading

Bucs ready for last game of regular season

Central Alberta Buccaneers will host the first-place Fort McMurray Monarchs Saturday

Big credit card firms agree to cut fees they charge merchants: source

OTTAWA — The federal government is announcing today that major credit card… Continue reading

B.C. wildfires resist efforts at containment while new blazes flare

It was another hectic night across British Columbia as several significant wildfires… Continue reading

Toronto brothers grow tattoo company into hit used by adults, kids and celebs

TORONTO — When most “Stranger Things” fans watch the smash hit Netflix… Continue reading

Ruck wins 200 at Pan Pacific, Ledecky gets 3rd

TOKYO — Taylor Ruck almost psyched herself out before the race even… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month