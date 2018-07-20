Bouchard advances to semifinal of Swiss Open with win over Kudermetova

GSTAAD, Switzerland — Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard enjoyed good news on and off the court on Friday.

Minutes after beating Russian qualifier Veronika Kudermetova 7-5, 6-0 in the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open tennis tournament, Tennis Canada announced that Bouchard will receive a wild card for the Rogers Cup next month in Montreal.

The showing in Switzerland marks Bouchard’s first trip to a semifinal since January 2017 when the native of Westmount, Que., reached the final four at a tournament in Sydney.

“I’m happy I get to play another match,” the 24-year-old Bouchard told reporters. “I’m not really comparing or thinking about the past like you guys always like to bring up. I have a match (Saturday) and that’s great.”

Bouchard had five aces and broke Kudermetova six times.

Bouchard closed out the match by winning the last eight games and 10 of the last 11. She started off her dominant second set by winning 13 consecutive points.

“It was very important for me to realize that even if she hit some big shots, I can hit big shots too,” she said. “I had to just counter well and take advantage and I did that much better in the second (set).”

Bouchard will face top seed Alize Cornet of France in the semis. Cornet, ranked 48th in the world, beat No. 5 seed Samantha Stosur of Australia 6-4, 7-6 (5) on Friday.

The Canadian is looking to win a WTA Tour event for just the second time. Her first victory came in 2014 in Nurnberg, Germany.

The wild card for the Montreal event didn’t appear to be a sure thing for Bouchard a few months ago as she nearly tumbled out of the top 200.

But the former world No. 5 has had a bit of a bounce-back in recent weeks. Bouchard won three qualifying matches to advance to the main draw at Wimbledon, where she reached the second round.

Bouchard’s ranking is now No. 146, second amongst Canadians.

“Eugenie is currently showing great things and we hope that she can keep her momentum going in Montreal,” Rogers Cup tournament director Eugene Lapierre said in a statement.

Tennis Canada said Bouchard will play her opening match during the first day session of the Rogers Cup on Aug. 6, unless she is matched up against a player who reaches a final at a tournament the previous week.

Two more wild cards will be given to Canadians before the tournament.

Previous story
MLS supporter groups need to keep things safe: Toronto FC coach
Next story
CFL receptions leader Nik Lewis retires as a Calgary Stampeder

Just Posted

Eager-beaver cannabis entrepreneurs already waiting outside Red Deer City Hall

Appications will be accepted on a first-come basis starting on Tuesday

Like father like son: Red Deer area Dreeshen family dedicates life to public service

There are three jobs that could be considered the Dreeshen family business:… Continue reading

Restaurant owner concerned about Gasoline Alley road changes

Nearly 20 trucks were lined up on the service road in front… Continue reading

Preliminary hearings set for two men charged in weapons and drugs bust

A Red Deer man and Sylvan Lake man are facing 80 charges

Eight dogs found in Innisfail hotel room were kept in cages

Eight dogs, kept in cages in a small hotel room in Innisfail… Continue reading

WATCH: Hypnotizing show at Westerner Days

Hynotist and mentalist Joshua Seth performs three times a day at Westerner Days

PHOTOS: Dogs, horses and more animals at Westerner Days

Westerner Park’s pavilions were filled with animals during Westerner Days

Red Deer residents can’t get enough mini-doughnuts

Mini-doughnuts were the biggest draw to Westerner Days according to a Red… Continue reading

Four-car crash, including RCMP vehicle, on Highway 2

Two sheriff vehicles were also involved in the collision

Divers hunt for 4 after Missouri duck boat sinks, killing 13

BRANSON, Mo. — Divers are searching Friday for four people still missing… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s noxious weeds are a goat’s dietary delight

Piper Creek Community Garden gets chemical-free weed control

‘Amazing Race Canada’ competitors face B.C. challenge

They drove Corvettes, mastered falconry basics, and ate blueberry pie in the Cowichan Valley

From hot to not? The Baloney Meter weighs in on Scheer’s economy claims

OTTAWA — “Justin Trudeau inherited a booming economy, but he’s squandering it.… Continue reading

Scathing suicide inquiry finds gaps, shortcomings at Royal Military College

OTTAWA — Members of a board of inquiry into three suicides at… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month