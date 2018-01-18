Bouchard joins Raonic on sidelines of Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — Three of Canada’s top tennis stars have now been eliminated from the Australian Open tennis tournament.

The latest was unseeded Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., who fell to top-seeded Simona Halep of Romania 6-2, 6-2 in their second round match in Melbourne on Thursday.

Halep’s gained some revenge from the last — and only — time the pair met in a Grand Slam tournament. At Wimbledon in 2014, Bouchard defeated Halep in the semifinals before advancing to the final, where she lost to Petra Kvitova.

On Tuesday, 22nd seed Milos Raonic was stunned by unseeded Lukas Lacko of Slovakia in four sets in the opening round.

The Thornhill, Ont., resident, who is coming off an injury-filled season, had reached at least the quarterfinals in Melbourne Park the last three years.

Denis Shapovalov is also leaving Melbourne empty-handed. He lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the second round of their match on Wednesday.

