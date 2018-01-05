Bouchard suffers buttocks injury in loss to Belgium at Hopman Cup

PERTH, Australia — Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard suffered a suspected buttocks injury in a loss to Belgium at the Hopman Cup on Friday.

Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., managed to play through the discomfort and complete the match, dropping a 6-4, 6-4 decision to Elise Mertens. With the Australian Open just over a week away, Bouchard said she didn’t think the injury was serious.

“I think it’s maybe a little strained or a little pulled or something,” she said. “There was a really sharp pain. I’m going to the physio now to see what it is. I don’t think it’s too bad.”

Bouchard is scheduled to compete at next week’s Hobart International ahead of the Australian Open, which begins Jan. 15.

David Goffin beat Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil 6-2, 6-4 in the other match to hand Canada its third straight loss at the mixed team event.

Also Friday, Angelique Kerber won her singles match and contributed heavily in the deciding mixed doubles victory that gave Germany a 2-1 win over Australia and a spot in the final against Switzerland.

Kerber beat Australia’s Daria Gavrilova 6-1, 6-2 to put Germany within one win of reaching the final against Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic.

But Thanasi Kokkinakis edged Alexander Zverev 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-4 in a close tussle to level for Australia, meaning Germany needed to win the doubles to advance.

A Germany loss to Australia in the last of the group matches would have meant three teams ended with 2-1 records, and that would have sent Belgium into Saturday’s championship decider at Germany’s expense.

Kokkinakis retained momentum in the first set of the doubles, but Kerber remained composed despite a succession of unforced errors from Zverev — and taking the full brunt of a Kokkinakis forehand on her hip — to steer Germany to a 1-4, 4-1, 4-3 (3) in the Fast 4 format.

Zverev praised two-time major winner Kerber’s performance, admitting he almost lost the match for Germany.

“Angie played unbelievable in both of her matches — she’s the reason we’re in the final,” Zverev said. “I’m going to give all the credit to her. I didn’t play my best today — luckily I have an unbelievable partner.”

Germany has won the Hopman Cup twice, but not since Boris Becker and Anke Huber teamed up in 1995.

Previous story
Gushue, Jones open Canadian mixed doubles curling playoffs with victories
Next story
Grabbing a beard? Like some other leagues, the NHL has it covered

Just Posted

Photos of Parkland Mall robbery suspects released

Suspects used pepper spray in the robbery in Red Deer

Red Deer man says Iranian protesters need world’s support

Amir Boroumand fled Iran in 1986 and prays protests will succeed in overthrowing corrupt government

To serve and protect during the opioid crisis

Red Deer RCMP and Emergency Services suit up against dangerous drugs

Detoxing from fentanyl’s grip in Red Deer

Taking the first step with the help of Safe Harbour Society

Leslieville Elks vow to rebuild

Arson fire destroyed the 70-year-old Lesleville Elks Lodge on Dec. 29

Red Deer family sails through winter

Ship made of blocks of ice

Crime Central (Alberta) series

Here is a list of all the stories from the Red Deer… Continue reading

Photo: Snow hills to get higher:

There could be a bit of snow melt as temperatures climb above… Continue reading

Ponoka ranks on Expedia.ca Travel Blog

Ponoka makes top 18 list of communities to visit, Ponoka Stampede cited

Crime Watch groups can help police

Police officers say people need to come together to keep their communities… Continue reading

More than half of Asooahum Crossing units remain empty

Three elders will soon move into Asooahum Crossing in Red Deer. Marilyn… Continue reading

WATCH: Employee shocked during an armed robbery

Red Deer businesses robbed in broad daylight this past year

6-year-old needed blood to get through chemo, her mom says

It’s been three years since Red Deer’s Brielle Robichaud was diagnosed with… Continue reading

Arson confirmed in Leslieville fire, says fire chief

Police look for witnesses

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month