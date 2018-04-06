Bouchard to play with Canada’s Fed Cup team for first time since 2015

MONTREAL — Eugenie Bouchard will make her return to Canada’s Fed Cup team for a World Group II playoff tie in Montreal later this month.

Canada will face Ukraine in a best-of-five series April 21 and 22 at Uniprix Stadium. The winner will remain in World Group II while the loser will be relegated to its regional zone.

Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., will be joined by Montreal’s Francoise Abanda, Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., and Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski.

The 24-year-old Bouchard, ranked 111 on the WTA Tour’s rankings, last played for Canada’s Fed Cup team in a 3-2 loss against Romania in 2015 that relegated Canada from the top-tier World Group. The former world No. 5 won two crucial matches, including teaming with Sharon Fichman to take the decisive fifth doubles rubber, in a 3-2 victory over Ukraine in 2013.

“We are very confident in our team for this play-off tie. Over the past few years, our girls have been gaining valuable experience playing in Fed Cup ties both at home and on the road,” Canadian Fed Cup captain Sylvain Bruneau said in a release. “We also recognize the tough task ahead, as our opponents are a skilled nation with a deep talent pool, including four Top 50 players, two in singles and two in doubles. We will be prepared for a competitive battle in Montreal.”

The members of the Ukrainian team will be announced later next week.

