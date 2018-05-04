Boutier’s 1-under leads rain-delayed LPGA Texas Classic

THE COLONY, Texas — France’s Celine Boutier shot a 1-under 70 Friday to grab the lead among the 12 golfers who finished the rain-delayed first round of the LPGA Texas Classic.

After Thursday’s play was cancelled and Friday’s began following an 8 1/2-hour delay because of rain, the tournament was cut from 72 holes to 36. All 144 golfers will play both rounds with the payout limited to the top 70 and ties. Half the field got on the course Friday.

Boutier, in her second year on tour after playing for Duke, had four birdies and three bogeys on the 6,475-yard Old American Golf Club course that’s hosting the event for the first time.

South Korea’s Sung Hyun Park shot a 6-under through 14 holes. Park, ranked fifth in the world and the top ranked player in the field, recorded seven birdies and one bogey. South Korea’s Jenny Shin and Sei Young Kim were at 4-under through 14 and 12 holes, respectively. Shin’s only career LPGA Tour win came two years ago at the tournament’s previous home, Las Colinas Country Club in Irving.

The first round was postponed from Thursday after only 34 golfers completed one or two holes because of morning rain and afternoon wind.

This will be the LPGA Tour’s first 36-hole event since the Bahamas-LPGA Classic in May 2013, which encountered flooding.

Previous story
Edmonton Eskimos receiver Rory Kohlert calls it a career after six CFL seasons
Next story
Tiger shoots 73 to stay inside cut line at Quail Hollow

Just Posted

Elnora School celebrates 100 years

Past and present students joined week-long celebrations at school southeast of Red Deer

Regional sewage line seen as economic driver

Red Deer-to-Lacombe sewage line seen as model of government co-operation

UCP sets the stage for founding AGM in Red Deer

When you ask members of the United Conservative Party about this weekend… Continue reading

‘Benefit on the Bridge’ planned in Red Deer to support Centrefest

Organizer hopes to raise at least $7,000 at May 26 event

Proposal to eliminate most preliminary inquiries panned by Red Deer lawyer association

Federal government considering dropping most preliminary inquiries to ease court backlog

WATCH: Red Deer kids gather for ‘May the Fourth Be With You’ event at public library

Locally built R2-D2 makes a guest appearance

No travel advisory for Canadians after Hawaiian volcano eruption

Some flights were cancelled as more than 1,500 people forced to move away from Kilauea Volcano

Indigenous-owned winery in Osoyoos earns acclaim — again and again

NK’Mip Cellars continues to win global accolades as recognition for its products grows

Rocky Mountain House Health Centre’s helipad will close for a few days for maintenance

Preventative maintenance will close the Rocky Mountain House Health Centre’s heliport for… Continue reading

Two men at large a danger to the public: Rocky Mountain House RCMP

Rocky Mountain House Mounties are looking for two men they say are… Continue reading

Man killed, woman sent to hospital in two vehicle crash near Caroline

A man was killed and a woman was sent to hospital after… Continue reading

Harvey Weinstein denies all sexual assault allegations by Toronto woman

TORONTO — Harvey Weinstein has asked an Ontario court to dismiss a… Continue reading

Internet data suggests Blue Jays are Canada’s team over Jets, Leafs, Raptors

Are Canadian sports fans uniting behind the Toronto Raptors for their second… Continue reading

Atkinson’s shootout winner leads United States to 5-4 win over Canada at worlds

HERNING, Denmark — With Connor McDavid forced to watch a shootout from… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month