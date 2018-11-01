Video: Bowden’s Ky Marshall wins his first bareback round on Day 3 at CFR

Ponoka’s Shayna Weir rides in the ladies barrel racing on day three at the Canadian Finals Rodeo in Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Bowden’s Ky Marshall knows he has his work cut out for him this week at the Canadian Finals Rodeo.

Thursday, the 26-year-old did something he’s never done before, win a round at the CFR. Marshall bested Jake Vold and Richmond Champion for top spot on Day 3 of the bareback riding with an 86.75-ride on Street Dance.

“Felt awesome. When I got the draw (Wednesday), old Street Dance from Kesler, that horse has probably been around as long as I have. It’s an old horse. You know that horse is solid,” Marshall said, adding he rode Street Dance on championship Sunday in Edmonton a few years ago.

“He’s been to the finals so many times, you know his trips. If a guy can just bear down and stick with him, you know you’ll at least pull a cheque and if you’re lucky enough, win a round.”

Not only did Marshall win the round, but the $10,530.00 cheque he collected kept him in the running for the overall season lead. He is currently third with $47,217.73 of total earnings on the year, beyond Champion and Vold, who is in top spot at $54,807.91.

“I never ended up winning a go-round in Edmonton, so to come here my first year and get a go-round buckle has been a goal of mine since I’ve been going to the finals,” Marshall said.

“It’s night three, the rodeo is half over. Still a pile of money to be won with three rounds in the average. They are hard guys to keep up with, so any time you can win a bit more than them, it feels real good.”

Ponoka’s Wacey Finkbeiner won another round in the bull riding Thursday, his second of three performances this week. He rode to an 87.75 score on Brahma Boots Chrome and it was one of only three qualified rides on the night.

“I’d been on him twice previously and he got the best of me both those times. Pretty dang happy to get the best of him today,” he said.

“The two previous times that bull goes both ways and would get me on the switch back. He does that every single time. As long as you’re riding along to the right and play catch up back to left, you can get a pretty big score.”

Finkbeiner picked up a $10,530.00 cheque for the round win Thursday and now leads the season standings with $51,724.02. He leads Zane Lambert by almost $9,000 and is almost $11,000 ahead of Garrett Green.

The veteran understands that anything can happen in the bull riding game, so after Thursday’s win, he’s focused on another one Friday.

“One more buckle, hope to get a couple more this week and keep it rolling,” he said.

Day 3 winners:

Bull riding: Wacey Finkbeiner (Ponoka) 87.75.

Bareback: Ky Marshal (Bowden) 86.75.

Tie-down roping: Morgan Grant (Didsbury) 8.3 seconds.

Steer wrestling: Stephen Culling (Fort St. John, B.C.) 3.6 seconds.

Saddle Bronc: Cort Scheer (Elsmere) 86.00.

Novice bareback: Mason Helmeczi (Sundre) 73.50.

Novice saddle bronc: Cooper Thatcher (Wildwood) 73.50.

Steer riding: Tristen Manning (Yellowhead County) 77.00.

Ladies Barrel racing: Callahan Crossley (Hermiston, OR) 13.569 seconds.



Ponoka’s Wacey Finkbeiner was one of only two bull riders to register a qualified ride in round three on Thursday at the Canadian Finals Rodeo at the Centrium. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate staff Ky Marshall of Bowden wins round three in the bareback riding on Thursday at the Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer.

Ponoka’s Shayna Weir rides in the ladies barrel racing on day three at the Canadian Finals Rodeo in Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)