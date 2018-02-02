Bowling in Red Deer family’s blood

Red Deer’s Nancy Gervais bowls at Heritage Lanes Friday afternoon while her niece Donna Hort (Gervais) looks on. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Two Red Deer women went from family to rivals in the bowling alley last weekend.

Nancy Gervais, 56, and her niece Donna Hort (Gervais), 28, finished first and second, respectively, at The Central Alberta 5 Pin Bowlers Association Open Championship.

Gervais has won 14 Red Deer Advocate trophies at the competition since 1986 and has gone to nationals four times. Hort has yet to take home a trophy.

After Gervais got off to a slow start, bowling a 221 average in the first half, it seemed like this was Hort’s year. Hort was leading the pack 10 games into the 20-game competition, while her aunt sat in fourth.

Gervais took the lead by the 15th game, but it stayed close up until the very last pin was struck.

“I would glance down the lanes and see she would have three strikes or whatever and I’d know I have to get my butt into gear,” said Gervais.

While both said they try not to scoreboard watch, they couldn’t help but see how the other was bowling.

“There was a hate and love relationship going on,” Hort said with a laugh.

Hort was only trailing by 52 heading into the final game, but she couldn’t catch up.

“She came over to me and said, ‘Just finish it off auntie, you got me,’” said Gervais.

Hort said it was possible she could have caught up in the final game, but didn’t catch the breaks she needed.

“There was a look in her eyes where you could see she wanted it,” Hort said. I’m honestly really proud of her. I had an opportunity to take it, but things happen for a reason.”

Gervais said she won the trophy in honour of her sister, Hort’s mother, who passed away four years ago.

“I looked up and said, ‘This one’s for you sis.’ I could see her from above saying, ‘Go for it. I know it’s my daughter you’re playing, but go for it,’” Gervais said.

Hort said she’s privileged to bowl next to Gervais.

“Getting to bowl with my aunt created a great memory. There aren’t many opportunities that come like that so it’s something to hold onto for sure,” Hort said.

Gervais’ parents and brother were bowlers and Hort’s children – Heather and Caiden – are bowlers too. The sport is definitely in their family’s blood, Hort said.

“I just keep coming back to bowling because it’s in me. I don’t think I can give it up because it’s such a passion,” said Hort.

“It’s a ton of fun, but all the bowling is an endurance test. Thirty-five years of bowling is a lot of bowling throughout my career,” Gervais added.

The two will head to provincials in Medicine Hat Easter week.



