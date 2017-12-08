Bowman takes silver, D’Artois earns bronze in World Cup half pipe competition

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. — Noah Bowman opened the season with a silver medal and fellow Canadian Simon D’Artois earned bronze Friday at a World Cup ski halfpipe competition that counts as an Olympic qualifier.

Bowman, from Calgary, finished with 91 points, just behind defending Olympic champion David Wise of the United States (92.80).

D’Artois of Whistler, B.C., was third with 89.20 points and Edmonton’s Mike Riddle just missed the podium, finishing fourth with 88.20 points.

Bowman said he put in a lot of work over the summer preparing for an Olympic qualifying season, and he is happy with a strong start.

“This is exactly how I was hoping it would go, and it was great to stand beside my teammate Simon D’Artois,” Bowman said.

Bowman unleashed a new jump, the switch dub 12, in Friday’s competition. The jump starts backward and includes three-and-a-half spins and two flips, and Bowman siad it was the first time the jump has been done in competition.

He said he learned the jump at Freestyle Canada’s training camp in New Zelanad in October.

“I’m trying to put some emphasis on soem different tricks that aren’t necessarily being done by other people,” Bowman said. “I’m trying to make my own mark and stand out.”

Olympic silver medallist Marie Martinod of France won the women’s competition, and was followed by American Devin Logan, who won Olympic silver in slopestyle four years ago but did not qualify on the halfpipe.

The U.S. freeski and snowboard teams will be chosen based on athletes’ two best results over five qualifiers, ending next month.

Snowboard halfpipe finals, featuring Shaun White, are Saturday at Copper Mountain and Big Air finals are Sunday.

Previous story
Boisvert-Lacroix, Kodaira win World Cup speedskating races
Next story
Canada’s Fleming finalist for NCAA most outstanding female soccer player

Just Posted

Red Deer rallies around shop that was target of smash and grab robbery

LVs Vinyl Cafe is getting back on its feet thanks to the overwhelming support of residents

Home for LGBTQ+ youth to open soon

First two teens to take part in Haven project expected to move in before Christmas

Bower home a beacon of Christmas spirit in Red Deer

The Martin family in Bower takes Christmas seriously. Walking the path to… Continue reading

Bringing outdoor rinks to Red Deer for 20 years

Watching skaters having fun on the outdoor rinks always brings a smile… Continue reading

Flu numbers climbing sharply

The number of flu cases in Alberta has jumped over the last several weeks

WATCH: Santa donates blood on behalf of Lacombe family

With a little help from Old Saint Nick, Parker Berry is giving… Continue reading

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Red Deer astronomer witnesses unknown object in the sky on Tuesday

It could be space junk in our atmosphere, says the expert

Red Deerians tax scam victims out thousands of dollars each

In the last few days Red Deer RCMP has received 30 tax scam reports

Rimbey RCMP investigate two vehicles set on fire

Two vehicles set on fire in the middle of the night

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month