Brady McKinlay, Chandler McDowell and Carter Graf in the hunt for junior national golf title in Medicine Hat

Central Alberta trio sit in top 10 after round three

Red Deer County’s Chandler McDowell (right) teamed up with Ty Steinbring (left) and Korbin Allan (middle) to win the inter-provincial title at the Canadian Junior Boys Championships in Medicine Hat. (Photo by Golf Canada)

Lacombe’s Brady McKinlay is on the prowl for a national title heading into the final round at the Canadian Junior Boys Championships in Medicine Hat.

McKinlay, 17, fell back into fifth place on Wednesday after a four-over-par 75 dropped him to one-over for the tournament.

The 17-year-old led the field heading into Wednesday at the Medicine Hat Golf and Country Club, but seven bogies in round three moved him back on the leaderboard. Ontario’s Gerry Mei and Daniel George lead the pack at one-under-par.

Also searching for a victory is Red Deer County’s Chandler McDowell. The 18-year-old sits tied for sixth at two-over-par after a two-over 73 in round three.

Sylvan Lake native Carter Graf could still a charge at the championship, he sits tied for 10th at three-over. Graf fired a one-under-par 70 to move into contention on Wednesday.

McDowell was also a part of the Alberta group that locked up the Inter-provincial title on Tuesday. They finished with a two-over par 286 in the two-day event, just one shot better than Ontario. McDowell teamed up with Ty Steinbring and Korbin Allan to shoot a combined two-under on Tuesday to pass Team Ontario by one stroke.

It was the third year in a row that the Springbrook teen helped Alberta capture the inter-provincial championship.


