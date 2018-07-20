Brandon McBride sets Canadian record in 800 metres, winning silver in Monaco

Brandon McBride was searching for answers after having his string of three consecutive 800-metre titles broken at the Canadian track and field championships, so he had a long talk with his coach Kurt Downes to try to figure out what was going wrong.

Less than two weeks later, McBride exploded to a Canadian record — and he says he can go even faster.

The 24-year-old native of Windsor, Ont., beat Gary Reed’s 10-year-old 800-metre mark on Friday at the Monaco Diamond League meet, running to a silver medal in a time of one minute 43.20 seconds.

The result is a huge boost in what has been a trying year for McBride, who parted ways with longtime coach Chris Scarrow and felt like he was off his game due to nagging injuries.

“This year has been a huge transition, from switching coaches, to being injured, to losing my first national title, I think ever,” McBride told The Canadian Press in a phone interview from Monaco. ”I don’t think I ever lost a national title at the senior level. i think I was 3-for-3. So it was a kick to the ego a little bit and I felt like I was off, and now I feel like everything is coming together.”

McBride finished just under a second behind race winner Nijel Amos of Botswana (1:42.14). Saul Ordonez of Spain was third in 1:43.65.

Known for his explosive finishes, McBride was in third heading into the final 100 metres before kicking into high gear down the final stretch.

“I felt great, the best I’ve ever felt in my life,” McBride said. “What’s crazy is I think I had more left. I got cut off so I had to sit a little bit and I wasn’t right with the leader, but I think if I was right in that second position the entire time I would have run a little bit faster, and that’s what’s so exciting.”

His feeling Friday was in stark contrast to two weekends ago in Ottawa, when he was upset in his bid for a fourth Canadian 800 title by up-and-coming runner Marco Arop.

“I was not happy with myself even though it was tactical, it was slow through the first lap, I wasn’t happy with how my body responded the last 100 metres,” McBride said.

“I went back to my coach and he has all the faith in me, and he just put the pieces back together,” McBride said. ”We sat down and had a long talk and we got it right this weekend.”

McBride’s resurgence sets up an intriguing rematch with Arop at the next month’s NACAC championships in Toronto. The track and field showdown for athletes from North American, Central America and the Caribbean will take place in a high-profile event at Varsity Stadium being dubbed “Track and Field in the 6ix.”

The Toronto event could be a second chapter in a budding but friendly rivalry between McBride and 19-year-old Arop, who was born in Khartoum, Sudan but calls Edmonton home.

“Marco Arop ran a phenomenal race and he was the better man on that day (at the Canadian championships),” McBride said. ”He’s an up-and-coming talent and I think he has a lot left in him and he’s going to have a long career. He actually is going to the same school that I graduated from (Mississippi State) and they’ve done a great job developing his strength and his speed is even better.

“I’m looking forward to there being two Canadians at NACAC. Two Canadians that are the real thing and are going to contend for a medal.”

McBride, a two-time NCAA champ in the 800 metres, and Arop are the first stars for Canada in the distance since Reed, who set the record back in 2008 with a time of 1:43.69. And he set it on the same Monaco track, something that did not escape McBride’s notice.

“I thought that was very interesting,” McBride said. ”Monaco is the best distance meet there is. I mean everybody knows about Monaco, and everyone knows people come here to run fast.”

Previous story
World No.1 Dustin Johnson headlines field for next week’s Canadian Open
Next story
Pacific Football Club latest team to join new Canadian Premier League

Just Posted

Eager-beaver cannabis entrepreneurs already waiting outside Red Deer City Hall

Appications will be accepted on a first-come basis starting on Tuesday

Like father like son: Red Deer area Dreeshen family dedicates life to public service

There are three jobs that could be considered the Dreeshen family business:… Continue reading

Restaurant owner concerned about Gasoline Alley road changes

Nearly 20 trucks were lined up on the service road in front… Continue reading

Preliminary hearings set for two men charged in weapons and drugs bust

A Red Deer man and Sylvan Lake man are facing 80 charges

Eight dogs found in Innisfail hotel room were kept in cages

Eight dogs, kept in cages in a small hotel room in Innisfail… Continue reading

WATCH: Hypnotizing show at Westerner Days

Hynotist and mentalist Joshua Seth performs three times a day at Westerner Days

PHOTOS: Dogs, horses and more animals at Westerner Days

Westerner Park’s pavilions were filled with animals during Westerner Days

Red Deer residents can’t get enough mini-doughnuts

Mini-doughnuts were the biggest draw to Westerner Days according to a Red… Continue reading

Four-car crash, including RCMP vehicle, on Highway 2

Two sheriff vehicles were also involved in the collision

Divers hunt for 4 after Missouri duck boat sinks, killing 13

BRANSON, Mo. — Divers are searching Friday for four people still missing… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s noxious weeds are a goat’s dietary delight

Piper Creek Community Garden gets chemical-free weed control

‘Amazing Race Canada’ competitors face B.C. challenge

They drove Corvettes, mastered falconry basics, and ate blueberry pie in the Cowichan Valley

From hot to not? The Baloney Meter weighs in on Scheer’s economy claims

OTTAWA — “Justin Trudeau inherited a booming economy, but he’s squandering it.… Continue reading

Scathing suicide inquiry finds gaps, shortcomings at Royal Military College

OTTAWA — Members of a board of inquiry into three suicides at… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month