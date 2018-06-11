The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired infielder Brad Miller from Tampa Bay for first baseman/outfielder Ji-Man Choi. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Brewers get INF Brad Miller from Rays for 1B/OF Ji-Man Choi

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired infielder Brad Miller from Tampa Bay for first baseman/outfielder Ji-Man Choi and will receive more than $2.2 million from the Rays as part of the trade.

The NL Central-leading Brewers made the deal Sunday and assigned Miller to Triple-A Colorado Springs. He was cut by Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Tampa Bay will send Milwaukee $2,209,677 as part of the trade, which will offset all but $500,000 of the $2,709,677 remaining in Miller’s $4.5 million salary this year.

The 28-year-old Miller was hitting .256 with five home runs and 21 RBIs in 48 games for the Rays. Mostly a shortstop, he has started at every position in the majors except catcher and pitcher.

Miller hit 30 home runs for the Rays in 2016, but dipped to just nine last year.

The 27-year-old Choi hit .233 with two homers and five RBIs in 12 games for Milwaukee. He gets a salary of $850,000 while in the major leagues and $250,000 while in the minors.

Previous story
PHOTOS: U12 Snipers Black win gold at Battle on Wheels
Next story
CAS increases Sara Errani’s doping suspension to 10 months

Just Posted

Trump attacks put fresh focus on Canada’s supply-managed dairy system

OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump upped the ante on Canada’s supply-managed… Continue reading

Crucial test of Ebola vaccine raises hopes, doubts in Congo

MBANDAKA, Congo — Irene Mboyo Mola spent 11 days caring for her… Continue reading

German prosecutors investigate Audi CEO in emissions case

FRANKFURT — German prosecutors say they have expanded their probe into manipulation… Continue reading

Liberals to unveil changes to key program fighting homelessness today

TORONTO —Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is unveiling changes to the Homelessness… Continue reading

Two dead in collision near Olds

Some taken to hospital

WATCH: Santacruzan, a colourful parade of ‘queens,’ goes through Parkland Mall

Sunday’s weather didn’t stop Central Alberta “queens” to put on a show… Continue reading

Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne celebrate Summer Jam’s 25th year

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Recent Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne… Continue reading

A theme of tolerance, inclusion at this year’s Tony Awards

NEW YORK — A small-scale, intimate musical about hard-won cultural understanding was… Continue reading

Analog charm of World Cup sticker book endures among fans

SAO PAULO — Eighth-grade teacher Ari Mascarenhas could have picked high-tech gadgets… Continue reading

Missing Air Force officer found 35 years later

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Kirtland Air Force Base officer with top security… Continue reading

Liberals set to unveil changes to key program fighting homelessness

OTTAWA — A cornerstone federal strategy to combat homelessness is set to… Continue reading

How did it come to this? A look at the events leading up to Canada vs. US battle

QUEBEC — The leaders of Canada and the United States are locked… Continue reading

Disneyland Paris enters Marvel universe with Avengers theme

CHESSY, France — Helicopters, concept cars and SWAT teams shrouded in smoke… Continue reading

Trump backs out of fragile joint communique after leaving Canada

LA MALBAIE, Que. — Leaders of the G7 alliance produced a carefully… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month