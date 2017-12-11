British champ Saunders goads Canada’s Lemieux ahead of title fight

MONTREAL — British boxing champion Billy Joe Saunders has promised to give Canadian challenger David Lemieux a peck on the cheek.

But only after he beats Lemieux in their World Boxing Organization title fight.

The two have trash-talked liberally on social media in recent weeks and picked it up again during a conference call on Monday ahead of their bout for Saunders’ middleweight belt. The lefthanded Saunders (25-0, 12 knockouts) will meet Lemieux (38-3, 33 KOs), who fires bombs with both hands, on Saturday night at the 10,000-seat Place Bell arena in Laval, Que.

“I don’t know David, all I know is he’s got short legs,” said Saunders. “That seemed to touch the nerve button a bit, but I don’t dislike David. In fact, after I beat him, I’ll give him a kiss on the cheek.”

To which Lemieux replied: “If he gives me a kiss on the cheek he’s getting knocked out with a hook.”

The battle of 28-year-olds sees Lemieux bring his punching power and all-out attack against Saunders’ skill and efficiency in the main event of a 12-fight program that has a handful of notable matches.

Lemieux is trying to win a world title for a second time. He took the vacant International Boxing Federation belt with a win over Hassan N’Dam in 2015 only to lose it in his next outing to Kazakh star Gennady Golovkin. He has won four straight bouts since then and says he’s a better fighter now.

“I’m a whole different guy than I was fighting Golovkin,” he said. “If you put Golovkin back in front of me now, it’s going to be a whole different scenario.

“But now I’ve got Saunders to take care of. We’ve done everything we need to do in camp. I don’t think it’s going to be very difficult in the ring against him. I’m going to be his biggest nightmare. It’s going to be hell for him. I’m ready to take the title.”

Saunders won the title in December, 2015 with a majority decision over Andy Lee and has defended it twice, mostly recently with a unanimous decision over Willie Monroe Jr. in September.

He will be fighting outside Britain for the first time as a pro, but agreed to travel to Lemieux’s hometown because, if he wins, it may help him get a shot at Mexican star Saul (Canelo) Alvarez, who like Lemieux is promoted by Oscar De La Hoya.

What caused the animosity between the two fighters remains a mystery, but Lemieux has been on the Briton from the outset on social media.

“I’m more excited just to lay my hands on Billy Joe Saunders more than anything,” said Lemieux. “He’s got a big mouth.

“He says a whole bunch of things. It’s just his character. It’s who he is. I don’t like him. He’s going to pay.”

Saunders said he took exception to one Lemieux tweet in particular, which read: “Two weeks away fight fans — can’t wait to show u guys how i will destroy this peasant. @bjsaunders_ ur a dead man.”

Saunders said the tweet was in poor taste considering recent deaths in the sport and with Swedish boxer Erik Skoglund in hospital this week in an induced coma with bleeding on the brain.

“All I know is that he mentioned putting people in a coffin, dead on Twitter,” said Saunders. “I’ve only got respect for the boxing world and we’ve recently lost some, passed away in the ring, so I don’t like that talk.

“It’s very upsetting and it’s discrediting boxing.”

Saunders described the opponents on Lemieux’s record, other than Golovkin, as “bums” and “old men” and says he has no doubt he will win.

“I think David’s very weak in the mind and, at the end of the day, I don’t care if it’s in anyone’s back garden, put the ring there. That’s all that matters,” he said.

The bout is to be televised by the HBO specialty channel, who added a middleweight clash for the minor WBO Inter-continental title between Americans Antoine Douglas (22-1-1) and Gary O’Sullivan (26-2) as the co-feature.

There is also Yves Ulysse Jr. (14-1) of Montreal facing Cletus (the Hebrew Hammer) Seldin (21-0) of New York in a light welterweight battle.

Custio Clayton (12-0) of Dartmouth, N.S., in his first bout since singing with Eye Of The Tiger Management, will fight for the WBO international welterweight belt against Cristian Coria (27-5-2) of Argentina.

Top prospects Steven Butler and Simon Kean are also on the card, while former Canadian women’s national team member Kim Clavet makes her pro debut against Yoseline Martinez Jose of Mexico.

Previous story
Perreault scores two, Jets halt losing slide with win over Canucks

Just Posted

Poll: Advocate readers support a supervised-injection site at Turning Point

Some residents don’t want to see a safe injection site in Red Deer

Twenty more “state of emergency” shelter beds opened in Red Deer

Council told Red Deer has the lowest number of shelter spaces in the province

An international junior hockey tournament is coming to Red Deer in 2018

City grants $75,000 to the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup, to be co-hosted by Red Deer and Edmonton

Motorist dies near Ponoka after loose tire collides with vehicle

Police believe a semi-trailer wheel may have struck oncoming vehicle

Red Deer police seize rifles and shotguns from storage locker

A man and a woman facing nearly 200 charges after 29 firearms seized last month

Red Deer police seize rifles and shotguns from storage locker

A man and a woman facing nearly 200 charges after 29 firearms seized last month

Red Deer needs to find a solution to syringe debris: city manager

City will consider the problem during the 2018 operating budget talks

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer Dec. 10

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

VIDEO: B.C. to end geographic area rent increases, close fixed-term lease loopholes

Both clauses allowed landlords to raise rents above the max annual allowable rent increase

UPDATE: Train hits hydro pole, causes outage near Deltaport

No injuries reported but traffic in and out of Deltaport is blocked

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month