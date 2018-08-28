Brodeur leaves post as Blues assistant general manager

ST. LOUIS — Martin Brodeur is leaving the St. Louis Blues after spending the past three years as assistant general manager.

The team says Brodeur is departing to pursue other opportunities. Brodeur ended his goaltending career with the Blues, joined the front office as assistant to the GM in January 2015 and was promoted a few months later.

Brodeur has worked in management with Hockey Canada in recent years. The NHL’s all-time leader in goaltending wins has connections to two Eastern Conference teams: the New Jersey Devils, where he won three Stanley Cup championships, and the New York Islanders, who have longtime Devils GM Lou Lamoriello in charge of hockey operations.

The Blues promoted director of amateur scouting Bill Armstrong to assistant GM. He is not related to GM Doug Armstrong, who on Tuesday also named Kevin McDonald pro scout and GM of St. Louis’ American Hockey League affiliate and Glen Wesley development coach.

Previous story
Vardy, Cahill call time on England careers

Just Posted

‘Project Blue Ghost’ leads to four suspects arrested by Innisfail RCMP

Ninety-nine charges laid

Fire ban reduced in Lacombe County

Fire restriction in place

Red Deer fraud investigation leads to charges

Investors lose $200,000

Lacombe mayor intrigued by waste-to-energy technology

Mayor Grant Creasey came away impressed by waste-to-energy project about to start in Nova Scotia

Invasive fish spotted in Red Deer pond

Koi or Prussian carp should never be released into Alberta’s natural waterways

Cannons roar at Fort Normandeau Days

Red Deer area celebration of culture

Into the orange sunset: Alberta NDP MP Linda Duncan won’t run again in 2019

EDMONTON — Alberta’s lone NDP member of Parliament is calling it quits.… Continue reading

Canada Post says it lost $242-million in Q2, blames pay equity cost estimate

OTTAWA — Canada’s postal service is reporting a loss of nearly a… Continue reading

Trump advisers press for dairy concessions ahead of Freeland’s arrival

OTTAWA — Two of Donald Trump’s top lieutenants are turning up the… Continue reading

Fast-expanding Nova Scotia sinkhole draws safety concerns, tourists

OXFORD, N.S. — A small Nova Scotia town is urging public caution… Continue reading

Fire officials: No sign Chicago fire victims tried to escape

CHICAGO — A Chicago Fire Department official says it appears the nine… Continue reading

Duterte faces new ‘crimes against humanity’ complaint

MANILA, Philippines — Relatives of several people slain in the Philippine president’s… Continue reading

Bruin retreats from attack after biting can of bear spray in woman’s hand

KANANASKIS, Alta. — Conservation officers say a bear that seriously injured two… Continue reading

Ottawa, Inuit agree on compensation for forced relocation in 1950s

ARVIAT, Nunavut — Inuit who were forcibly removed from their traditional lands… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month