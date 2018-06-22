Broncos season opener to be shown live on TSN, CTV Saskatchewan

The Humboldt Broncos’ 2018-19 Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League season opener will be shown live on TSN and CTV Saskatchewan.

TSN and CTV made the announcement in a release Friday.

Humboldt will kick off the season at home against the Nipawin Hawks on Sept. 12.

The Broncos were on their way to Nipawin for an SJHL playoff game on April 6 when their bus collided with a truck, resulting in the deaths of 16 people, including 10 players.

In advance of the season opener, an hour-long pre-game show will air on TSN to honour those lost and affected by the accident.

“In gaining the wonderful support to broadcast our opening game of the 2018-19 season, we will be able to ensure that the rest of Saskatchewan and Canada are also able to continue their healing journey with us,” Broncos President, Kevin Garinger said in a statement. “We thank TSN, and are humbled by their willingness to support our needs and the needs of our nation, as we know there is healing in sport.”

