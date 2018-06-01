Canada’s Brooke Henderson has withdrawn from the LPGA Tour’s U.S. Women’s Open for personal reasons. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Brooke Henderson withdraws from U.S. Women’s Open for personal reasons

Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson has withdrawn from the LPGA Tour’s U.S. Women’s Open for personal reasons.

The LPGA tweeted Friday that the native of Smiths Falls, Ont., will be returning home to Ottawa to be with her family. The announcement was made before the second round.

Henderson later took to Twitter to say she was withdrawing for personal reasons and was en route to Ottawa. She thanked the staff of Shoal Creek Golf and Country Club — who dealt with more than four inches of rainfall early in the week — and said she is looking forward to competing again at the U.S. Women’s Open in 2019 at The Country Club of Charleston.

Julia Pine, the manager of championship communications for the United States Golf Association, told The Canadian Press that Henderson advised officials at 6 a.m. on Friday that she would be withdrawing from the tournament. No more details were provided as Pine said she was asked to keep things private.

Pine said Henderson did go to the golf course early Friday to gather her things, but was en route to the airport by mid-morning.

Henderson, 20, was tied for 44th after a shooting a 1-over-par 73 in the first round on Thursday. She was six shots back of the lead.

A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Henderson was looking to capture her second major title this week.

