Browns’ Josh Gordon cleared by NFL for practices, games

BEREA, Ohio — The NFL has cleared Josh Gordon’s route to the field.

Gordon, whose career has been derailed by drug and alcohol addictions, “can return to all activities, including games,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said Saturday.

Gordon is not expected to participate in any drills for a few days, but could be practicing early next week. Coach Hue Jackson hopes the 27-year-old receiver can play in this week’s exhibition finale against Detroit and possibly be ready to face Pittsburgh in the Sept. 9 opener.

Gordon, however, has been dealing with a tight hamstring that he tweaked during conditioning while he was away, the team said.

The Browns said Gordon will speak to the media Monday.

The former Pro Bowler took part in the team’s pre-practice walk-through on the field Saturday after the Browns removed Gordon from the active/non-football injury list. Gordon had been limited to watching from the sideline and working with team trainers since returning on Aug. 24 from a three-week, self-imposed absence.

Gordon left the team before training camp opened to receive treatment as part of his recovery. He has missed most of the past four seasons because of violations of the NFL’s substance abuse program.

Jackson said Friday that Gordon has entered “phase 2” of the plan to have him rejoin team activities. The coach wants to make sure he is physically and mentally fit to handle his job after playing in just 10 games since 2013.

Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey said it was great to see Gordon take more positive steps.

“He just brings that energy back,” Kirksey said. “I was excited to see him. We all know what Josh can do and I’m just ready for when he gets back to the next step or whatever he’s got to do — and just get in that equipment.

“I want to see him excel. He’s a talented young man. He has God-given ability and we’re fully behind him. I know the things he’s capable of doing and I’m just excited to see him get the opportunity to go showcase his talent and the proper steps he needs to take to be fully ready.”

Previous story
Fashion flap: Serena OK with French Open despite catsuit ban
Next story
South Korea beats Japan 2-1 for a spot in LLWS championship

Just Posted

Chimney fire in Penhold early Saturday morning

There were no injuries and minimal damage in the incident

UPDATE: Police find missing 75-year-old man with dementia

The Red Deer man went missing Thursday afternoon and was found Friday

Fort Normandeau Days a “fun-filled two days”

The event is Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at Fort Normandeau

Large amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine seized

Red Deer RCMP part of multi-agency drug investigation

Friends of Red Deer hospital to host events

Helping provide comfort and care to patients

Women’s Build at Habitat for Humanity Red Deer

Work continues at Aspen Ridge duplex

Humboldt Broncos back on ice for new season with training camp underway

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — As head coach Nathan Oystrick skated around the ice… Continue reading

Archivist helps families learn fate of missing residential school children

Nellie Hardisty was just a little girl from Moose Factory in Ontario… Continue reading

Conservative members to vote on abortion, euthanasia policy resolutions

HALIFAX — Conservatives will be drawn into debates about abortion and assisted… Continue reading

Students spend summer digging up, preserving 300-year-old human remains

LOUISBOURG, N.S. — Young researchers are working against the clock to dig… Continue reading

Money and loyalty: A look inside dramatic Trump-Cohen rift

NEW YORK — For Michael Cohen and Donald Trump, it’s always been… Continue reading

Social justice movement veterans help Poor People’s Campaign

CARTHAGE, N.C. — As the Poor People’s Campaign launches a new initiative,… Continue reading

Pope in Ireland decries abuse coverup; victims disappointed

DUBLIN — Pope Francis arrived in Ireland to a lukewarm reception Saturday… Continue reading

Street Tales: On being diverse

Four men entered the kitchen one morning. Nothing strange about that of… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month