Beau Hill rides during the 2017 edition of the Rebel Energy Services Bull Riding. (Photo Courtesy of Covy Moore/CovyMoore.com)

Bull riders set to bring taste of CFR to Red Deer

With the Canadian Finals Rodeo set to make its debut in Red Deer next fall, fans can get a small taste of what to expect later this month at the Centrium.

Some of the best professional bull riders from across North America will show off their talents for the annual Rebel Energy Services Red Deer Bull Riding on Feb. 17.

Thirty riders will hit the arena, with the top 10 riders earning a spot in the championship round and a chance to win the event.

For local rodeo fans, it’s a rare opportunity to catch some of the bull riders who likely compete in the CFR in November.

RELATED: Red Deer to host Canadian Finals Rodeo in 2018

Riders often include members of the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, many of whom are just starting their long season in February.

“This year is unique in the fact that many of the bull riders who will be competing will be starting their year in the same building that they hope to end their year in, as everyone’s goal is to qualify for the CFR,” said Jeff Sahli, who helps organize the Red Deer Bull Riding.

Although bull riding is just one aspect of the seven-event rodeo that will happen at the CFR, Sahli noted that the one-night show on the 17th will have a similar feel to the experience in November.

“Our events are high energy and high impact, and will give residents a pretty good preview of what CFR has in store this coming fall,” Sahli said.

The Xtreme Bull Fighters (XBF) will also hold a showcase during intermission. These athletes stand in the arena for a minute with a bull, trying to exude control and composure over the animal. It is scored similarly to bull riding, with two scores, one for the bull and one for the bullfighter.


