Bullet Dodged: Canucks rookie sniper Brock Boeser doesn’t have a fracture

VANCOUVER — The struggling and injury-riddled Vancouver Canucks finally got some good news Monday.

The club announced on Twitter that star rookie Brock Boeser didn’t suffer a fracture after taking a shot off his left foot in Sunday’s 6-1 home loss to the Calgary Flames.

The 20-year-old, who leads both Vancouver and all NHL rookies in goals (17) and points (30), was seen on crutches after the game, but it doesn’t appear he will be out long-term.

The Canucks added in the social media post that a timeline for Boeser’s recovery will be provided at a later date.

Vancouver has lost five of its past six games in regulation by a combined 29-9 scoreline.

The Canucks were already missing the other two thirds of their top line with Bo Horvat (fractured foot) and Sven Baertschi (broken jaw) on the shelf, while defencemen Christopher Tanev (groin strain) and Erik Gudbranson (upper body), as well as checking centre Brandon Sutter (upper body), are also currently on the sidelines.

And bruising winger Derek Dorsett announced an end to his playing career three weeks ago due to spinal cord issues.

The NHL’s rookie of the month for November after leading the league with 11 goals, Boeser took a shot off his skate early in the second period against the Flames and crumpled to the ice in agony.

The Burnsville, Minn., native tried to get up, but could only crawl to the bench before getting helped to the locker-room without putting any weight on his foot.

The Canucks, who called up forward Reid Boucher and demoted defenceman Ashton Sautner to the AHL in response to Boeser’s injury, wrap up a four-game homestand Tuesday against the Montreal Canadiens.

