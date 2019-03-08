Calgary Dinos, Ryerson Rams set to battle in Final 8 championship rematch

HALIFAX — There will be a rematch of last year’s championship in the semifinals of the 2019 U Sports Final 8 men’s basketball tournament.

The reigning champion Calgary Dinos, seeded second, will square off against the No. 3 Ryerson Rams on Saturday after both recorded quarterfinal wins on Friday.

The Dinos, unbeaten in regular-season and playoff action this year (26-0), survived a scare on Friday. Calgary wiped out a five-point halftime deficit to beat the Saint Mary’s Huskies 94-78.

The Dinos outscored the No. 7 Huskies of Halifax 28-10 in the third quarter to take command.

“I am pleased with how we responded in the second half,” Dinos coach Dan Vanhooren said.

“I told our players to be themselves — we were playing too safely. We gave Saint Mary’s too much in the paint and their shooting percentage was too high (in the first half).”

Brett Layton led the Dinos with 23 points, going 10-of-16 from the field. Mambi Diawara added 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Lars Schlueter had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Kemar Alleyne led the Huskies with 20 points.

The Dinos shot 52.9 per cent from the field, well above the Huskies’ 38.2 per-cent clip. Calgary also outrebounded Saint Mary’s 28-18.

“They picked up their intensity on the defensive end in the second half,” Huskies coach Jonah Taussig said.

“I don’t think they necessarily did anything differently, but what they wanted to do, they did a little bit better.”

Calgary beat Ryerson 79-77 in the final last year on a layup by Diawara in the final seconds.

No. 3 RYERSON 87, No. 6 CONCORDIA 47

The Rams cruised to victory after outscoring the Stingers 26-6 in the opening quarter.

Four players scored in double figures for the Toronto school, led by Warsame Mohamed with 15. He also had nine rebounds.

Myles Charvis had 14 points and nine rebounds for Ryerson.

Adrian Armstrong topped Montreal’s Stingers with 19 points.

Concordia was just 3-of-36 (8.3 per cent) from three-point range, while Ryerson was 11-of-22 (50 per cent).

The No. 1 Carleton Ravens were scheduled to face the No. 8 Alberta Golden Bears and the No. 4 UBC Thunderbirds were slated to square off with the No. 5 Dalhousie Tigers in the Friday evening quarterfinals.

Carleton had won seven national championships in a row before falling in the semis last year.

The final is Sunday.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
New faces on Canadian women’s hockey team for world championship in Finland
Next story
Jays down Pirates twice in pair of split-squad spring training games

Just Posted

Heavy snowfall leads to Highway 2 mayhem in and around Red Deer

Hwy 2 northbound lanes near Red Deer closed because of numerous collisions

A ‘relevant time’ to bust myths about immigration, say organizers of Red Deer event

CommUnity of One is an all-day, free event on March 23

Red Deer County and city get provincial transit funding

City gets $2.5 million for transit terminals, county to get $480,000 towards possible bus purchases

Province indicates support for emergency shelter

No details yet but government says it will invest in emergency shelter

Red Deer region unemployment numbers healthy

Region had best unemployment rate of the province’s seven economic regions, says Statistics Canada

Highlights: RDC Kings roll over Titans de Limoilou, advance to national volleyball semifinal

RDC will play the VIU Mariners in the semifinal at 8 p.m. on Friday

Sentencing hearing underway for man convicted of manslaughter in wife’s death

MONTREAL — A sentencing hearing for a Montreal man who was convicted… Continue reading

SNC-Lavalin loses court bid for special agreement to avoid criminal prosecution

OTTAWA — SNC-Lavalin has a lost a court bid to have the… Continue reading

Oland resumes testimony at trial for death of multimillionaire father

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Dennis Oland is maintaining his innocence under cross-examination… Continue reading

Freeland thanks U.S. lawmakers for bipartisan support on Meng arrest

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is applauding a bipartisan American… Continue reading

Trudeau apologizes for government’s past mistreatment of Inuit with TB

IQALUIT, Nunavut — James Eetoolook is a 72-year-old tuberculosis survivor among a… Continue reading

Edmonton police charge man for illegal cannabis sales after investigation

Edmonton Police say a 65-year-old man is facing charges related to the… Continue reading

Conservatives’ Kenney promises no change to personal income tax rates

EDMONTON — Alberta Opposition leader Jason Kenney says he won’t be making… Continue reading

New faces on Canadian women’s hockey team for world championship in Finland

CALGARY — Six players will make their women’s world hockey championship debut… Continue reading

Most Read