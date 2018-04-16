Calgary Stampeder Finch arrested for allegedly assaulting Oklahoma policeman

EDMOND, Okla. — Running back Roy Finch of the Calgary Stampeders has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an Oklahoma police officer.

Oklahoma County Jail records indicate Finch, 26, was arrested Sunday for assault on a police officer, possession of marijuana and other charges. Records indicate Finch remained in jail Monday but don’t show if he’s represented by a lawyer.

Finch was arrested after officers found him in a car that smelled of marijuana. Finch allegedly swung at officers and ran through an apartment complex before officers finally wrestled Finch to the ground and handcuffed him.

“We have recently become aware of the matter regarding Roy Finch,” Calgary president/GM John Hufnagel said in a statement. “We are in the process of gathering information.

“Once we have more information, we will have further comment.”

Finch signed a contract extension with Calgary in February prior to the start of CFL free agency.

The five-foot-seven, 165-pound Finch, a native of Niceville, Fla., was the CFL’s top special-teams player last year. Finch appeared in 13 games with Calgary in 2017, registering career highs in rushing yards (114), receiving yards (133) and punt return yards (1,200).

Finch added 696 kickoff return yards and returned three punts for TDs.

He served a two-game suspension last season for violating the CFL’s drug policy. Finch admitted he took Adderall to treat attention deficit disorder and failed to clear the medication with Stampeder doctors.

Previous story
Kodaira rallies to win 3-hole playoff at RBC Heritage
Next story
Canadians enjoy Gold Coast Games even if medal haul didn’t meet expectations

Just Posted

Airport pursues low-cost carriers

Three different airlines have their eye on Red Deer Airport

‘A clear message:’ Alberta proposes legislation to limit oil shipments

EDMONTON — The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the… Continue reading

Saskatchewan farmer acquitted in death of Indigenous man guilty of gun charge

Gerald Stanley pleaded guilty Monday

Red Deer’s Canada Winter Games need thousands of more volunteers

Come sign up in person on Saturday, April 21

Bruce McArthur faces 8th murder charge; alleged victim from Sri Lanka

TORONTO — The complex investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur took… Continue reading

Update: Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off in Red Deer a hit

Make no doubt about it … the 2018 edition of the Sheraton… Continue reading

Linden wins Boston Marathon, 1st U.S. woman since ‘85

BOSTON — After slogging through just a few miles of icy rain… Continue reading

‘Night Court’ star Harry Anderson, 65, found dead in home

Harry Anderson, the actor best known for playing an off-the-wall judge working… Continue reading

Rohingya, Venezuela added to Canada’s G7 international security agenda

OTTAWA — Canada is expanding the focus of the upcoming G7 foreign… Continue reading

Lacombe Generals Allan Cup run ends in heartbreak

They’ve felt the sting before, but that didn’t make it any easier.… Continue reading

Hold and secure at Aspen Heights in Red Deer Monday

No injuries reported

Alpine Club of Canada to manage: Alberta to build 3 backcountry huts in new park

EDMONTON — Alberta is promising to build three backcountry huts in a… Continue reading

Red Deer sees snow and rain Monday

April showers or April snow? Red Deer sees both. The city was… Continue reading

National Gallery of Canada sets sights on buying ‘Saint Jerome’ with Chagall sale

OTTAWA — The National Gallery of Canada says a plan to sell… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month