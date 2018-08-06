B.C. Lions’ Otha Foster III, left, and Anthony Thompson, right, chase Calgary Stampeders’ Kamar Jorden, during second half CFL football action in Calgary, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Stampeders improve to 7-0 with win over B.C. Lions

Stampeders 27 Lions 18

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have opened a CFL season 7-0 for the first time since 1995 with a 27-18 win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday.

Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell threw for 370 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown pass to Kamar Jorden.

Backup quarterback Nick Arbuckle scored a pair of touchdowns on one-yard carries. Rene Paredes kicked a 44-yard field goal for the hosts.

Jorden totalled 185 receiving yards in the game.

Jeremiah Johnson rushed for a touchdown and Bryan Burnham had a touchdown catch for the Lions, who fell to 2-4. Ty Long kicked a 40-yard field goal for B.C.

Lions quarterback Travis Lulay completed 23 of 36 pass attempts for 281 yards and was intercepted once.

Lulay’s eight-yard toss to Burnham in the end zone late in the fourth quarter cut the deficit to 27-17.

Calgary led 25-10 early in the fourth after Arbuckle’s second short-yardage touchdown of the game and a Paredes convert.

Johnson, back in B.C.’s lineup after a July 14 ankle injury, scored a five-yard rushing touchdown late in the third.

A 57-yard punt return by B.C. running back Travon Van early in the quarter gave the Lions the ball on Calgary’s 21-yard line.

B.C. failed to capitalize on that field position, however, and turned the ball over on downs after three consecutive incomplete passes by Lulay.

Calgary led 17-3 at halftime in front of an announced crowd of 25,075 at McMahon Stadium.

Starting from Calgary’s eight-yard line late in the first half, Mitchell marched the Stampeders offence downfield with a 62-yard pass to Jorden, a 19-yard throw to DaVaris Daniels and a 22-yard toss to Marken Michel.

Arbuckle’s one-yard plunge to score finished the drive with 43 seconds remaining in the half.

Paredes’ convert ticked on an upright, but was still good for the single point. He booted a 44-yard field goal earlier in the quarter.

The Lions turned the ball over on Calgary’s 27-yard line late in the first quarter when Stampeders linebacker Jameer Thurman grabbed a deflected ball.

The hosts scored on their first possession of the game. Mitchell scampered out of the pocket and connected with Jorden, who made an over-the-shoulder catch for a 53-yard major.

The Lions mustered a field goal on the game’s opening drive with Long good from 40 yards.

Calgary has a bye week before a road game Aug. 19 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Lions are at home Thursday to the Edmonton Eskimos (5-2).

Previous story
Former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel struggles in CFL debut
Next story
Justin Thomas wins in Firestone’s WGC finale

Just Posted

Heritage Day celebrations with bannock in Red Deer

Métis people will not be forgotten anymore. That was the message from… Continue reading

Vehicle, guns and family member’s ashes stolen in rural break and enter: Ponoka RCMP

Ponoka RCMP hoping for information to track down items taken in pair of thefts

Heat warning in effect for Central Alberta all week

A heat warning is in effect for some parts of Central Alberta,… Continue reading

Red Deer DQ locations to reach $1M mark on Miracle Treat Day

The money raised benefits organizations dedicated to saving and improving lives of children

Man hurt while hitchhiking from Red Deer to Lacombe

A 26-year-old man was hitchhiking from Red Deer to Lacombe Saturday when… Continue reading

WATCH: Rain can’t stop car show from rocking

Rain couldn’t stop car-lovers from enjoying Rock’n Red Deer. After taking over… Continue reading

Trudeau dogged by pipeline protesters as he visits B.C. forestry centre

DUNCAN, B.C. — Justin Trudeau mingled with hundreds of friendly people at… Continue reading

Canada to review auto emissions regulations as U.S. moves to water them down

OTTAWA — Canada will review the joint vehicle emissions standards it has… Continue reading

‘Relentless’ heat, humidity breaking weather records in Atlantic Canada

HALIFAX — This summer is on track to become one of the… Continue reading

Cannabis getaways offer experience, chance to explore bud culture

TORONTO — Sari Starr recalls having to sneak around in order to… Continue reading

Prime Minister Trudeau continues B.C. long weekend tour at Vancouver Pride

VANCOUVER — A weekend tour of British Columbia continued for Prime Minister… Continue reading

Fuel truck explosion in Italy kills 2, injures up to 70

MILAN — A tanker truck carrying flammable material exploded Monday on a… Continue reading

Saudi Arabia expelling Canadian ambassador and suspending new trade with Canada

OTTAWA — Saudi Arabia said Sunday it is ordering Canada’s ambassador to… Continue reading

Entangled right whale freed from buoy after being spotted on Sunday

GRAND MANAN, N.B. — The Campobello Whale Rescue Team says an entangled… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month