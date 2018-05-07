Calgary Stampeders quarterback Andrew Buckley announces retirement

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Andrew Buckley has announced his retirement from the Canadian Football League to enter medical school.

The former University of Calgary Dinos star was the Stampeders’ backup last season behind Bo Levi Mitchell.

The 24-year-old Calgarian played two seasons for the Stampeders. He was used heavily in short-yardage situations and was also the holder on field goals and extra points.

Buckley scored eight rushing touchdowns in 2016, which tied a CFL single-season record for rushing majors by a Canadian quarterback.

He had a career 57 carries for 157 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also completed 33 of 44 passes for 326 yards and a touchdown.

“I’ve been accepted into medical school at the University of Calgary and it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass on,” Buckley said Monday in a statement from the team.

“Studying medicine has been my goal since I was young and this is the right time in my life to pursue it.”

A two-time winner of the Hec Crighton Trophy as the top player in Canadian university football, Buckley was a seventh-round selection of the Stamps in 2015.

He was named U Sports top male athlete in 2016.

