Toronto Argonauts quarterback Ricky Ray (centre) looks over at James Wilder Jr. (right) as he speaks to fans gathered in Toronto’s Nathan Phillips Square as the team hold a Grey Cup winning rally on Tuesday, November 28 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Calgary to host 2019 Grey Cup; CFL championship hasn’t been in the city since 2009

CALGARY — The CFL’s showcase championship game will make its long-awaited return to Calgary when the Alberta city hosts the Grey Cup in 2019.

The league announced Calgary as the host city for the 107th Grey Cup at a press conference today.

Calgary hasn’t hosted the game since 2009. It will be just the fifth Grey Cup held in Calgary, which also hosted in 1975, 1993 and 2000.

Alberta rival Edmonton is hosting the Grey Cup this year.

Last year’s Grey Cup was held in Ottawa, with the Toronto Argonauts upsetting the Stampeders 27-24.

The Canadian Press

