Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., is among Canadians continuing in the Davis Cup finals. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canada avoids world’s top players in opening round of Davis Cup

MADRID — Canada has avoided a confrontation with any of the current top eight singles players in the world in the opening round of the inaugural Davis Cup finals.

In the draw on Thursday, No. 13-ranked Canada was placed in Group F with the sixth-ranked United States and No. 10 Italy for the Nov. 18-24 competition.

The format saw the top six teams placed in one of six pools before teams from Nos. 7-12 were drawn into groups, followed by squads from Nos. 13-18. The three teams in each group will play a round-robin in the opening round.

The winner of each group and the two best second-place teams advance to the quarterfinals.

The semifinalists automatically qualify for the 2020 Davis Cup finals.

The top singles player in Canada’s group is No. 9 John Isner of the U.S. Canada’s Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., follows at No. 14 and Italy’s Fabio Fognini is No. 15.

Canada booked a spot in the 2019 finals with a come-from-behind 3-2 win in Slovakia earlier this month. Canada played without Raonic, getting two singles wins from Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and one from Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal to secure its berth.

The format has changed from previous years when all ties were held in one of the competing teams’ countries.

Previous story
Canada’s McKeever swaps skis for tuxedo, nominated for Laureus World Sport Award

Just Posted

Ready, set, go!

2019 Canada Winter Games kicks off Friday night with Opening Ceremonies

Penhold house fire under investigation

Fire quickly knocked down

Ontario government promises ‘action’ if Hydro One doesn’t cut proposed CEO pay

TORONTO — Ontario’s energy minister says the government will take “any and… Continue reading

Sidewalk wants cut of property taxes and development fees for Quayside project

TORONTO — The Alphabet Inc.-backed entity behind plans to build a high… Continue reading

There wasn’t an app for that? Environment Canada launches its own weather app

OTTAWA — Environment Canada is going mobile. The federal agency launched its… Continue reading

WATCH: Canada Games Hall of Honour inductees offer advice to athletes

The inductees were honoured at the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer Thursday

Canada avoids world’s top players in opening round of Davis Cup

MADRID — Canada has avoided a confrontation with any of the current… Continue reading

Canada’s McKeever swaps skis for tuxedo, nominated for Laureus World Sport Award

CALGARY — From a glitzy awards ceremony in Monaco to the nordic… Continue reading

Scrutiny, family woes pile pressure on pregnant Meghan

LONDON — When Meghan Markle became engaged to Prince Harry, the American… Continue reading

It’s a girl! Berlin zoo’s baby polar bear has 1st checkup

Berlin’s Tierpark zoo says its latest baby polar bear is “a perky,… Continue reading

Local Sports: Kaitlan Linnell achieves hockey dream

Coming up through Red Deer minor hockey Kaitlan Linnell had a dream… Continue reading

Michael Kors throws a ’70s bash with Barry Manilow on stage

NEW YORK — Michael Kors threw a fashion show worthy of Studio… Continue reading

CBC aims to double amount of kids programming on Gem streaming service

The CBC says it’s redirecting some funding to invest in programming for… Continue reading

Cleaning routine shows promise in curbing superbug infection

Think of it as decontaminating yourself. Hospitalized patients who harbour certain superbugs… Continue reading

Most Read