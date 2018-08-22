Canada coach blends experience and youth for Brazil women’s soccer friendly

Canada coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller has summoned a blend of experience and youth for a Sept. 2 soccer friendly with Brazil in Ottawa in advance of the October CONCACAF Women’s Championship.

Captain Christine Sinclair is set to win her 269th cap at TD Place in a rematch of the 2016 Olympic bronze medal game won 2-1 by Canada.

The 35-year-old Sinclair joins 30-plus Stephanie Labbe, Erin McLeod, Diana Matheson, Sophie Schmidt and Desiree Scott on the 23-woman roster. The six veterans have 934 caps between them.

At the other end of the spectrum are teenagers Jordyn Huitema, Maya Antoine, Julia Grosso and Jayde Riviere, all 17, and Deanne Rose (19). And Rose (33 caps) and Huitema (11 caps) are no strangers to the senior side.

The Canadian roster features 15 of the matchday 18 who faced Brazil in Sao Paulo in 2016.

The roster also includes 19 of the 20 players chosen for the 3-2 loss to Germany in Hamilton on June 10 plus Huitema, Antoine and Riviere, who were with Canada at the CONCACAF U-17 Championship at the time, and third ‘keeper Sabrina D’Angelo. Fullback Emma Regan is not in the squad for Brazil.

The Canadian women will also play a closed-day match with Brazil in the Ottawa area.

Canada is currently ranked fifth in the world while Brazil is No. 10.

“They’ll definitely remember (the bronze-medal game),” Heiner-Moller said of Brazil. “They’re so skillful individually. They’ve got potentially the best forward line in the world. They’re so fast up front. That’s what they bring.

“It’s going to be exciting to watch our defence, but also how we can actually make them defend more than they might like.”

The Canadian roster features six players currently based in Europe. A seventh, Schmidt, is out of contract with Germany’s FFC Frankfurt and looking for a new club. Schmidt has been in Vancouver working out with Heiner-Moller and some of the younger players.

Heiner-Moller welcomes the European influence, saying it will be a advantage despite the time spent travelling.

Heiner-Moller is using the Brazil games to assess his roster ahead of the Oct. 4-17 CONCACAF Championship, which will serve as a World Cup qualifier. He will take 20 players to the regional championship in Texas.

There will be few surprises in the CONCACAF tournament roster, Heiner-Moller suggested, saying it was “highly likely that the players will be drawn from the 23 called up for the Brazil game.

The women will gather Aug. 27 in advance of to the Brazil game.

Canada Roster

Goalkeepers: Stephanie Labbe, Stony Plain, Alta., Linkoping (Sweden); Erin McLeod, St. Albert, Alta., USV Jena (Germany); Sabrina D’Angelo, Welland, Ont., North Carolina Courage (NWSL).

Defenders: Lindsay Agnew, Kingston, Ont., Houston Dash (NWSL); Allysha Chapman, Courtice, Ont., Houston Dash (NWSL); Ashley Lawrence, Caledon, Ont., Paris Saint-Germain (France); Jayde Riviere, Markham, Ont., Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite; Maya Antoine, Vaughn, Ont. Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite; Shannon Woeller, Vancouver, Eskilstuna United DFF (Sweden); Kadeisha Buchanan, Brampton, Ont., Olympique Lyonnais (France); Shelina Zadorsky, London, Ont., Orlando Pride (NWSL).

Defender-Midfielder: Rebecca Quinn, Toronto, Washington Spirit (NWSL).

Midfielders: Jessie Fleming, London, Ont., UCLA (NCAA); Julia Grosso, Vancouver, Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite; Diana Matheson, Oakville, Ont., Utah Royals FC (NWSL); Sophie Schmidt, Abbotsford, B.C., unattached; Desiree Scott, Winnipeg, Utah Royals FC (NWSL).

Forwards: Jordyn Huitema, Chilliwack, B.C., Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite; Adriana Leon, King City, Ont., Seattle Reign FC (NWSL); Nichelle Prince, Ajax, Ont.; Houston Dash (NWSL); Deanne Rose, Alliston, Ont., University of Florida Gators (NCAA); Christine Sinclair (capt.), Burnaby, B.C., Portland Thorns (NWSL); Janine Beckie, Highlands Ranch, Colo., Manchester City (England).

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

Previous story
A look at five players to watch at the LPGA Tour’s CP Women’s Open
Next story
Ticats’ offence looking to improve its finish versus Edmonton Eskimos

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Andrew Nielsen brings Calder Cup to Red Deer

The 21-year-old Red Deer native won the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup with the Toronto Marlies

Appeal court rules on Red Deer dentist

Most advertising allegations upheld

Train and dump truck collide near Stettler

Stettler RCMP investigate

Red Deer Food Bank second site a success one year after opening: executive director

The second site, located at The Mustard Seed, opened August 2017

Revitalization in Red Deer’s Railyards

Municipal planning commission approves project

WATCH: Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre grand opening in Red Deer

The ribbon has officially been cut for the Gary W. Harris Canada… Continue reading

Nova Scotia man fighting perception he is sex offender who has the same name

TRURO, N.S. — A Nova Scotia contractor who shares the exact name… Continue reading

Residents of Lower Post, B.C., told to take refuge in Yukon as wildfire rages

Residents of a tiny British Columbia community near the Yukon boundary are… Continue reading

Man who killed yoga instructor to serve at least 15 years in prison

HALIFAX — A Halifax man convicted in the violent death of a… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos’ president steps down from executive; cites family, career

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — The man who became the public face of the… Continue reading

Convicted Canadian spy who sold secrets to Russia granted day parole

DORCHESTER, N.B. — A former Canadian naval intelligence officer convicted of spying… Continue reading

Indictments? Impeachment? A look at Trump’s legal woes

A bad day in court for his former associates could foreshadow hard… Continue reading

PM to visit northern B.C. as cabinet holds retreat amid wildfire crisis

NANAIMO, B.C. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his newly shuffled cabinet… Continue reading

Heckle heard around the country offers sneak peek at 2019 campaign narrative

OTTAWA — The Prime Minister’s Office is refusing to say precisely when… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month