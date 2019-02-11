Canada coach John Herdman says Bayern experience is benefiting Alphonso Davies

TORONTO — Canada coach John Herdman says Canadian teenager Alphonso Davies is already making strides at Bayern Munich despite limited appearances.

“I’ve seen a level of confidence grow — just in the interaction,” said Herdman, referring to a recent video meeting with the 18-year-old attacking midfielder. “More talkative. Yeah, more confident.

“He’s standing on a higher ground at this point in his confidence. But the humility’s still there and I love that about him,” he added.

Davies joined Bayern from the Vancouver Whitecaps in a then-MLS-record $22-million US transfer deal that will see him play for the German side through 2023. The deal was consummated in July but Davies closed out the MLS season before joining Bayern in January.

He has seen cameo appearances off the bench so far but has been included in Bayern’s Champions League roster.

Herdman, speaking at the release of Canada Soccer’s 2019-21 strategic plan Monday, said Davies had told him the first two weeks in Germany had been “really really challenging.”

“He was told very quickly that ‘If you don’t know what you’re doing with the ball before you receive it at this level, you’re dead.’ He said it took him two weeks to adapt to that.”

Herdman said the fact that Davies is making the Bayern bench over other top players shows he is adapting.

The Canada coach said he can’t wait to see Davies back in action in national team colours. Davies feels the same way, he added.

“He can’t wait to come back and almost show what he’s learned and where his game is now.”

Davies, Canada’s male player of the year in 2018, has three goals in nine appearances for Canada. Next up in a CONCACAF Nations League qualifying match against French Guiana in Vancouver on March 24.

Born in a refugee camp in Ghana after his parents fled the Liberian civil war, Davies ended up in Edmonton after his family immigrated to Canada. He joined the Whitecaps’ residency program in 2015, working his way up the ranks to make his MLS debut in July 2016.

Previous story
Canadian Michael Gligic poised to collect PGA Tour card after big victory
Next story
Murray, Crosby lead Penguins past Flyers

Just Posted

Downtown Red Deer look forward to Winter Games

Businesses decorate windows in preparation

Red Deer hospital administrator seeks the UPC nomination for Red Deer South

Dr. Gary Davidson wants to improve health care, remove carbon tax

Blackfalds considering reducing town speed limit

Maximum speed on most residential roads would go to 40 km/h

Veterans Affairs Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould resigns from cabinet

OTTAWA — Veterans Affairs Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould is quitting the federal cabinet… Continue reading

Lacombe tweaking proposed animal ownership bylaw

Biggest change coming in bylaw is introduction of cat licensing

RCMP seek kids’ help in naming new police dogs

Contest winners and names will be announced April 30.

Opinion: Help the homeless, not the consultants

It was a brief whiff of wisdom that disappeared as quickly as… Continue reading

Kyle Shewfelt pained by turmoil in gymnastics, but hopeful for a healthier sport

CALGARY — Canadian gymnastics is having a reckoning. As painful as it… Continue reading

Edmonton quarterback Reilly expected to raise bar in CFL free agency

Mike Reilly has again risen the bar among CFL quarterbacks. Shortly after… Continue reading

Sting brings musical to Oshawa to support workers facing GM plant closure

OSHAWA, Ont. — Sting is bringing his musical about labour strife to… Continue reading

Film academy reveals which 4 Oscars will be given off air

LOS ANGELES — The film academy has finally revealed the Oscar categories… Continue reading

Family: Life’s like that in winter

Positive to positive. Negative to negative. This is the kind of practical,… Continue reading

Canadian ice dancers Kaitlyn Weaver, Andrew Poje take silver at Four Continents

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje of Waterloo, Ont., took… Continue reading

Most Read