Canada eliminated in loss to Puerto Rico at Little League World Series

Puerto Rico 9 Canada 4

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Canada’s run at the Little League World Series came to an end Wednesday with a 9-4 loss to Puerto Rico.

The Whalley Major Allstars from Surrey, B.C., entered the game with confidence after a 6-4 win over favoured Mexico on Monday. But they missed a chance to take control of Wednesday’s game when they managed just one run with two on and one out in the bottom of the second inning.

The lack of run production came back to haunt Canada. The Puerto Ricans broke the game open with four runs in the top of the third inning to take a 5-2 lead. Canada scored twice in the bottom of the third to cut the lead to one run, but the Caribbean representatives sealed the win with two in the fourth and sixth innings.

Puerto Rico will move on to face the loser of a game later Wednesday between Japan and South Korea in the international semifinal.

Carlos De Jesus led Puerto Rico with three hits and three runs batted in, including a solo shot in the first and a two-run homer in the top of the sixth.

Dio Gama had a single and a double, drove in two runs and scored on a wild pitch for Canada. Nate Colina also had two hits, including a double.

Canadian starter Jordan Jaramillo allowed seven runs (five earned) on eight hits and struck out six in 4 2/3 innings in picking up the loss. Cole Balkovec gave up one hit — De Jesus’s sixth-inning homer — over 1 1/3 innings of relief.

Eric Rodriguez earned the win for Puerto Rico, striking out six and allowing one earned run over 4 1/3 innings.

The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday before being postponed due to rain.

After De Jesus opened the scoring in the top of the first with his first home run of the game, Canada tied it at 1-1 in the bottom of the inning when Andre Juco scored on an error.

Canada had the chance to do some damage in the bottom of the second, but settled for a 2-1 lead when Gama scored on a wild pitch. That set up runners on second and third with one out for Canada, but Juco grounded to the third baseman for a double play.

Puerto Rico scored four in the top of the third for a 5-2 lead, highlighted by Rodriguez’s two-run double.

Gama’s two-run double in the bottom of the third cut the lead to 5-4, but Puerto Rico restored the three-run advantage with two in the top of the fourth. After a scoreless fifth, De Jesus’s second homer of the game capped the scoring.

Previous story
Lavallee tosses no-hitter as Canada shuts out Hong Kong in opener at women’s WC
Next story
Argentine forward Lucas Janson makes good first impression with Toronto FC

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Andrew Nielsen brings Calder Cup to Red Deer

The 21-year-old Red Deer native won the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup with the Toronto Marlies

Appeal court rules on Red Deer dentist

Most advertising allegations upheld

Train and dump truck collide near Stettler

Stettler RCMP investigate

Red Deer Food Bank second site a success one year after opening: executive director

The second site, located at The Mustard Seed, opened August 2017

Revitalization in Red Deer’s Railyards

Municipal planning commission approves project

WATCH: Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre grand opening in Red Deer

The ribbon has officially been cut for the Gary W. Harris Canada… Continue reading

Nova Scotia man fighting perception he is sex offender who has the same name

TRURO, N.S. — A Nova Scotia contractor who shares the exact name… Continue reading

Residents of Lower Post, B.C., told to take refuge in Yukon as wildfire rages

Residents of a tiny British Columbia community near the Yukon boundary are… Continue reading

Man who killed yoga instructor to serve at least 15 years in prison

HALIFAX — A Halifax man convicted in the violent death of a… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos’ president steps down from executive; cites family, career

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — The man who became the public face of the… Continue reading

Convicted Canadian spy who sold secrets to Russia granted day parole

DORCHESTER, N.B. — A former Canadian naval intelligence officer convicted of spying… Continue reading

Indictments? Impeachment? A look at Trump’s legal woes

A bad day in court for his former associates could foreshadow hard… Continue reading

PM to visit northern B.C. as cabinet holds retreat amid wildfire crisis

NANAIMO, B.C. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his newly shuffled cabinet… Continue reading

Heckle heard around the country offers sneak peek at 2019 campaign narrative

OTTAWA — The Prime Minister’s Office is refusing to say precisely when… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month