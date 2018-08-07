Canada falls short against Japan at women’s softball world championship

ICHIHARA, Japan — One error by Canada loomed large as the team lost 2-0 to Japan on Tuesday at the women’s softball world championship.

A throwing error by Canadian second baseman Kelsey Jenkins with two out in the third led to the only two runs of the game for Japan.

Canada starter Jenna Caira allowed just one unearned run and one hit while striking out seven in 4 2/3 innings.

Canada’s best chance came in the first when the team loaded the bases with none out, but came away with nothing.

The Canadians (4-2) sit third in Group B heading into their preliminary pool finale on Wednesday against winless Botswana.

Meanwhile, Kristi Merritt and Sahvanna Jaquish homered as the United States beat South Africa 7-0 in five innings to remain undefeated.

Merritt hit a three-run homer in the second inning to give the defending champions a 4-0 lead, and Jaquish added a two-run shot in the fourth.

Rachel Garcia, Keilani Ricketts, and Kelly Barnhill combined to pitch a no-hitter, with a total of 14 strikeouts as the United States improved to 6-0 and secured one of the two top spots in Group A.

Puerto Rico defeated New Zealand 4-1 and also improved to 6-0, in a championship which also doubles as a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The United States will play Puerto Rico on Wednesday with first place in the group at stake.

The winner of the tournament will be awarded an Olympic berth. If Japan wins, the second-place finisher will be granted the Olympic spot because Japan has an automatic berth as host.

Softball and baseball were dropped after the 2008 Beijing Olympics but have been added to the program for 2020.

