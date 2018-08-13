Canada falls to Japan 3-0, takes third at women’s world championship

MAKUHARI, Japan — Canada had to settle for third at the women’s world softball championship after falling 3-0 to host Japan on Sunday.

Japan starter Yukiko Ueno held the Canadians in check, throwing a complete-game four-hitter for the victory.

Joanne Lye went 2 for 3 for Canada at the plate. Victoria Hayward and Erika Polidori were the only other Canadian hitters to reach base with a hit.

The Canadians were playing Japan with a spot in the championship on the line after back-to-back victories in the playoff round of the tournament, which also doubled as a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Japan’s victory over Canada earned the host nation a spot in the final, where they lost 7-6 to the United States in extra innings.

Kelsey Stewart drove in the winning run in the bottom of the tenth inning as the defending champions rallied with three runs to earn their Olympic berth.

Softball and baseball were dropped from the Olympic program after the 2008 Beijing Games but have been restored for 2020.

Sunday’s final was a re-match of the gold medal game at the 2008 Beijing Olympics that Japan won by a score of 3-1.

