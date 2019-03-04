Canada gets challenging draw for HSBC Canada Sevens with Fiji, Samoa and Kenya

Canada has been given a challenging draw with Fiji, Samoa and Kenya in Pool B at the HSBC Canada Sevens this weekend at Vancouver’s B.C. Place Stadium.

The Canadian men had hoped for a good finish on the weekend at the USA Sevens, to secure a more welcoming draw for its home tournament on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

But they finished 13th Sunday in Las Vegas. That put them in the fourth pot for the draw and kept them in 11th place overall after five events on the circuit.

Olympic and defending Vancouver champion Fiji, which has won stops in Cape Town and Hamilton, New Zealand, this season, stands third in the overall standings.

In-form Samoa, which lost 27-0 to the U.S. in the Las Vegas final, is seventh while hard-running Kenya is 15th. The Samoans beat Canada 26-19 in pool play at the USA Sevens.

Fiji finished sixth in Las Vegas while Kenya tied for 11th.

Canada’s goal is to finish in the top two of its pool, so as to advance to the elite Cup quarterfinals — meaning a top-eight or better finish.

So far this season, the Canadian men have tied for 11th in Dubai, Cape Town and Sydney. They tied for seventh in Hamilton, New Zealand, when they did make the Cup quarterfinals.

Pool A in Vancouver features the U.S., South Africa, Wales and Chile. Pool C consists of New Zealand, Australia, Spain and France while Pool D is made up of Argentina, Scotland, England and Japan.

The U.S., winners in Las Vegas after four straight losses in championship games this season, top the overall standings with 98 points. New Zealand, winners in Dubai and Sydney, is second with 93 points.

Fiji is third with 84 points ahead of England (68) and South Africa (67). Canada is 11th with 28 points midway through the 10-event season.

The top four teams at the end of the season secure automatic qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

New Zealand won the inaugural Canada Sevens in 2016, followed by England in 2017 and Fiji in 2018.

There was heartache in 2016 when the Canadian finished ninth. Canada won five of six games but only hoisted the consolation Bowl trophy instead of the celebrated Cup.

Its only blemish was a loss to Wales on a try scored with no time remaining. The Canadians failed to advance to the Cup quarterfinals on points difference.

Canada made the Cup quarterfinals in 2017, losing 36-7 to South Africa and eventually tied for seventh.

The Canadians finished 14th last year in Vancouver, losing 21-15 to Samoa in the 13th-place playoff. Canada led 10-0 before Samoa reeled off 21 unanswered points. Canada managed a consolation try in extra time.

Canada coach Damian McGrath used to coach Samoa.

A two-month labour dispute ahead of this season did little for Canada’s preparation. More recently, inclement weather made Langford, B.C., a less than hospitable training base. Canada has also been hit by injuries.

The popular two-day Canadian event has drawn 213,630 spectators in its three years on the circuit.

Canada’s record in Vancouver is 9-7-1.

Previous story
Canada’s de Bruin, Bujnowski takes world championship bronze in women’s bobsled

Just Posted

Updated: 4.6 magnitude earthquake near Red Deer, Sylvan Lake

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake that shook homes and spooked many central Albertans… Continue reading

Red Deer County cancer survivor thrilled to win Kinsmen Dream Home

The $750,000 home is in Laredo

Feds to again underspend on new military kit, threatening NATO target

OTTAWA — The federal government will invest billions of dollars less in… Continue reading

Rebels shutout 1-0 in Saskatoon

Finish four-game Saskatchewan road trip 2-1-0-1

Team Alberta wins 100 medals at 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

Alberta athletes turned in the province’s best-ever Games performance at the 2019… Continue reading

VIDEO: 2019 Canada Winter Games officially closed

The 2019 Canada Winter Games are officially closed. Athletes paraded into the… Continue reading

Federal funds begin work on long-awaited road to central Arctic tundra

TORONTO — Northern leaders are cheering after Ottawa announced funding to begin… Continue reading

Prime minister says Nova Scotia has lead on Northern Pulp effluent plans

CHARLOTTETOWN — Justin Trudeau says his government is concerned with plans by… Continue reading

Defence to present case at Oland murder trial, accused killer to take stand

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Lawyers representing accused killer Dennis Oland will begin… Continue reading

B.C. boating group predicts compliance as derelict boat act gets royal assent

VANCOUVER — The group representing recreational boaters in British Columbia says boat… Continue reading

UPDATE: Earthquake in Sylvan Lake area leads to blackout

Many reported their houses shook before the power went out Monday morning.

Slippery slopes, sure death: Ice climber helping climate science research

From climbing the frozen Niagara Falls to setting world paragliding records, Will… Continue reading

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at fundraiser in Prince Edward Island

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting Prince Edward Island today where he… Continue reading

Chinese state media: Detained Canadians acted together in stealing state secrets

BEIJING — Chinese official media on Monday accused two Canadians detained in… Continue reading

Most Read