Canada holds off Scotland in women’s rugby win to cap successful tour

Canada 28 Scotland 25

GLASGOW, Scotland — Canada scored four tries and held off a late charge to defeat Scotland 28-25 in women’s rugby play Tuesday.

The victory was the third in four tour matches for coach Sandro Fiorino’s Canadian squad.

Canada, ranked fourth in the world, lost the tour opener 27-19 to No. 2 England. A Canada ‘A’ side then beat England ‘A’ 35-14 before the full Canadian team dispatched No. 8 Wales 38-21.

It was an entertaining back-and-forth match with 11th-ranked Scotland responding every time Canada pulled ahead.

Scotland was inches from taking the lead in the final 10 minutes after a fine run by Chloe Rollie but the attack ended in a knock-on. Scottish captain Lisa Thomson then had a chance to tie the score in the dying minutes but her penalty kick into the wind was off-target.

Olivia DeMerchant, Tausani Levale, Tyson Beukeboom and Janna Slevinsky scored tries for Canada at Scotstoun Stadium. Brianna Miller kicked two conversions and Irene Patrinos booted two more.

Thomson, Lisa Martin, Jade Konkel and Emma Wassell scored tries for Scotland. Helen Nelson kicked a penalty and Martin added a conversion for the home side.

Scotland opened the scoring with an early penalty but Canada struck back quickly with converted tries by DeMerchant and Levale for a 14-3 lead.

Scotland answered with two first-half tries, with Konkel crashing over from a driving maul following a lineout on the stroke of halftime to give the Scots a 15-14 lead at the break.

Canada pulled ahead early in the second half when Beukeboom drove over from a goal-line ruck. The conversion gave Canada a 21-15 lead.

An unconverted Scottish try from a driving lineout maul reduced the Canadian lead to 21-20 in the 57th minute. The Canadians answered quickly with Slevinsky scoring from a ruck at the goal-line.

Wassel’s try cut the Canadian lead to 28-25.

Previous story
Erik Karlsson on return to Ottawa: ‘It’s going to be different and weird’
Next story
Three Canadian soccer players among semifinalists for MAC Hermann Trophy

Just Posted

City council seat not a gold mine

Councillor perks not as sweet as some think

Pub server testifies at Red Deer murder trial

Server says she saw what looked like a knife in wounded murder victim’s hand

Community hyper vigilance anticipated by Red Deer harm reduction agency

Turning Point moves forward with supervised consumption plans

Lacombe’s Main Street Program wins international award

The City of Lacombe has received international recognition for its downtown revitalization.… Continue reading

Flu stats start to rise in Central Alberta

AHS immunization clinics continue

VIDEO: Red Deer couple decorate 105 Christmas trees in their home

Decorating the family Christmas tree is a chore for some, and a… Continue reading

Woman, 10-month-old girl killed in bear attack in Yukon

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adele Roesholt, were killed Nov. 26

Young Canadian women looking to reach final at FIFA U-17 World Cup

Coach Rhian Wilkinson dismisses any suggestion that Canada, just one win away… Continue reading

ABC to join ESPN, NFL Network in broadcasting NFL draft

ABC is joining the NFL draft broadcast business and will televise all… Continue reading

Call him Judge Jerry: Jerry Springer is getting court show

NEW YORK — Hopefully there won’t be any chairs in this courtroom.… Continue reading

Dictionary.com chooses ‘misinformation’ as word of the year

NEW YORK — Misinformation, as opposed to disinformation, was chosen Monday as… Continue reading

Brown’s hat trick helps Kings down Oilers 5-2

LOS ANGELES — Big games from Dustin Brown and Anze Kopitar have… Continue reading

Stampeders knock off Redblacks on icy field to exorcise Grey Cup demons

EDMONTON — A slick turf couldn’t derail Bo Levi Mitchell, Terry Williams… Continue reading

After rescue, Gaza’s only grand piano makes public comeback

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — The only grand piano in the Gaza Strip… Continue reading

Most Read