Canada looks to build early chemistry at U18 world hockey championship

TORONTO — Ty Smith understands the importance of developing chemistry quickly at the under-18 world hockey championship.

Smith was a member of the Canadian squad which fell 7-3 to Sweden in the quarterfinals at last year’s tournament, and is one of four of returnees looking to help Canada win gold for the first time since 2013.

“I think that’s something we didn’t do as well as we probably could’ve last year, that’s also something that I picked up from last year that we need to do better this year,” said Smith, a defenceman with the Western Hockey League’s Spokane Chiefs. “We had a bit of a disappointing finish last year, not getting a medal there and I think I learned a lot failing last year, it makes me that much hungrier this year.”

Along with Smith, defenceman Jared McIsaac and forwards Ty Dellandrea and Akil Thomas participated at last year’s event in Slovakia where Canada finished a disappointing fifth.

Led by veteran WHL coach Don Hay, this year’s Canadian team also has 11 players returning from the 2017 Hlinka Memorial Cup under-18 team, which won gold.

Smith, Dellandrea, Thomas, McIsaac, Joe Veleno, Serron Noel, Ryan Merkley, Jack McBain, Kevin Bahl, Aidan Dudas and Olivier Rodrigue all were part of a Canadian team that defeated the Czech Republic 4-1 in the gold-medal game last August.

“I think we came together really well in that tournament as a team,” said Noel, a forward with the Ontario Hockey League’s Oshawa Generals. “We brought over some friendships and maybe some leadership — guys that have won a gold medal, maybe being able to teach some of the younger guys to come together as a team.”

Veleno and Rodrigue will likely miss Thursday’s tournament opener against the Americans because of travel issues. On Wednesday, Hockey Canada released Nolan Maier, Graeme Clarke, Peyton Krebs and Kirby Dach to make room on the 23-man roster.

Hay, the 64-year-old coach of the Kamloops Blazers, was behind the Canadian bench the last time the under-18 team won gold at the tournament in 2013. This marks the fourth time Hay has coached the national junior program. The WHL’s career leader in wins was also behind Canada’s bench at the 1995 and 2012 under-20 world junior championships.

Canada heads to Russia in search of its eighth medal at the under-18 level. The Canadians have previously won gold in 2003, 2008 and 2013 to go along with one silver (2005) and three bronze (2012, 2014, 2015).

“We want to be a fast team, we want to do things quick and we want to be relentless on the puck,” said Hay. “I thought in ‘13, the way we approached it and the way we built the team, was really positive. It was a fun tournament to go to, plus we had some pretty good young players.

“(We’re) trying to focus on us, and what we do well, and go from there.”

A total of 14 players on the Canadian roster are eligible for June’s NHL Draft. With many being bounced early from their respective league playoffs or missing the post-season all together, the under-18 world championship provides one last opportunity to showcase their game for scouts.

“Obviously you want to be in the playoffs, that’s the goal, but I think this is a great opportunity,” said Dellandrea, whose Flint Firebirds finished last in the OHL’s Western Conference. “You get to come here if you’re not playing in the playoffs and get to play the game longer. Any time you get to play for Canada and play for this logo on your chest is something special.”

