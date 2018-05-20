Canada loses to Switzerland 3-2 in semis of men’s world championship

COPENHAGEN — Canada will not play for a gold medal at the world hockey championship for the first time in four years.

Bo Horvat and Colton Parayko were Canada’s scorers in a 3-2 loss to Switzerland on Saturday in the semifinal of the men’s international tournament. Struggling special teams were Canada’s undoing.

The Swiss took just one penalty, in the third period, then killed it off successfully.

“It would have been nice to get a power play earlier in the game,” said Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, a mainstay on Canada’s first unit throughout the tournament. “We were working for them and — you can’t say whether there were calls that were missed or not.”

Canada’s power-play unit was potent on Thursday, scoring three times in its 5-4 quarterfinal win over Russia.

“Our power play was going the other day and tonight when we had the chance, we put a lot on net, we had a lot of chances,” Nugent-Hopkins added. “That usually turns the game. They capitalized on the power play and we didn’t get those opportunities.”

Switzerland went 2 for 3 on the power play on Saturday against a top-ranked Canadian team that had successfully killed 24-of-26 penalties headed into the semifinal.

Darcy Kuemper made 14 saves for the Canadians, who will face the United States on Sunday in the bronze-medal game.

Gaetan Haas’s third-period power-play goal was the eventual winner for the Swiss, while Tristan Scherwey and Gregory Hofmann also scored. Leonardo Genoni stopped 43 shots in net for Switzerland.

“They were solid defensively,” said Canada’s captain Connor McDavid. “They did a good job of kind of packing it in and making it hard for us to come to the middle. It was hard to get chances.”

Hofmann scored while Joel Edmundson was serving a second-period hooking penalty, tipping a pass from Kevin Fiala behind Kuemper’s pads at 9:40 of the second period. Haas added his goal at the 4:14 mark of the third, 1:03 after Nugent-Hopkins was whistled for hooking.

The only puck to find the net in the first period came off Scherwey’s stick after he turned on the jets down the left wing and beat Kuemper high to the glove side with 1:19 left in the opening frame.

Horvat’s goal was almost a carbon copy, finishing off a nice passing sequence with his linemates Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Pierre-Luc Dubois 9:40 into a second period where Canada outshot the Swiss 18-11.

After delivering a win in relief against Canada in preliminary-round play at the 2017 world championship in Paris, 30-year-old Genoni, who plays with SC Bern of the Swiss National League, was rock solid once again.

He had 17 saves in the third period and got some crucial help from star Swiss defenceman Roman Josi on his team’s lone penalty kill.

“He was real good,” said McDavid of Josi. “He’s one of the best defencemen in the world and he was good on that kill.”

Parayko finally beat Genoni to get Canada within a goal with Kuemper pulled for the extra attacker with 2:07 left in the third period. McDavid earned the assist for his 17th point, bringing him three shy of tying a Canadian record for the most points in a single tournament.

Canada was without the services of Jaden Schwartz after he suffered an upper-body injury in the third period against Russia. Tyson Jost moved up the lineup and Anthony Beauvillier drew back in.

Sunday will mark Canada’s fourth straight opportunity to play for a medal at the world championship, though this time the team will be playing for bronze.

“It’s important,” said McDavid. “You always want to win your last game as a team and we have an opportunity to do that tomorrow.”

The Canadians settled for silver in Cologne, Germany in 2017 after a 2-1 shootout loss to Sweden, one year after Connor McDavid scored the gold medal-winning goal on a Bill Peters-coached team against Finland in Moscow. In 2015, Sidney Crosby served as captain when Canada won gold in Prague.

In the early semifinal, Anders Nilsson of the Vancouver Canucks earned the shutout as Sweden beat the United States 6-0.

Previous story
On time, on target: LeBron, Cavs pound Celtics in Game 3

Just Posted

Life and death: Mistake sent one family to funeral home, the other to hospital

Doctors told Jody Littlewolf that her daughter was brain dead and should… Continue reading

‘Still beautiful:’ Waterton Lakes National Park prepares for life after fire

WATERTON, Alta. — Parks Canada officials and businesses in Waterton say there… Continue reading

British royal family thanks those who celebrated wedding

LONDON — The royal family, blessed with fantastic weather and a buoyant… Continue reading

Cougar kills 1 mountain biker, injures 2nd near Seattle

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Two friends on a morning mountain bike ride… Continue reading

Red Deer’s indoor trampoline park announces closure

Citing mounting costs, Red Deer’s indoor trampoline park recently announced it was… Continue reading

Red Deer Silhouettes prepare for year-end show

Synchronized swimming team will perform its last show this season May 30

‘Like a warzone:’ People evacuated as fires burn through Manitoba city’s downtown

BRANDON, Man. — Leanne Marlow saw the flames engulf the building across… Continue reading

Canadians celebrate mix of pageantry, modern twists in royal wedding

As the freshly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on married… Continue reading

Maduro favoured as Venezuelans vote amid crisis

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is expected to win a… Continue reading

Family, friends recall shooting victims’ optimism, humour

SANTA FE, Texas — Hardworking. Funny. Loving. Grieving family and friends recalled… Continue reading

Record Everest climber returns, already planning next trip

KATHMANDU, Nepal — A veteran Sherpa guide who scaled Mount Everest for… Continue reading

WATCH: First Red Deer Market of the year

Hundreds came out to the first farmers market of 2018 Saturday

Canadian families among throngs of royal fans camping out for glimpse of newlyweds

WINDSOR, United Kingdom — Intense security measures, massive crowds, jet lag and… Continue reading

Swiss stun Canada, Sweden crushes US in ice hockey semis

COPENHAGEN — Switzerland stunned title favourite Canada 3-2 to reach only its… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month