Canada out at under-18 hockey championship after quarterfinal loss to Czechs

MAGNITOGORSK, Russia — Lukas Dostal made 33 saves as the Czech Republic upset Canada 2-1 Thursday in the quarterfinals of the world men’s under-18 hockey championship.

Canada entered the game undefeated after claiming top spot in Group A, picking up wins over tournament favourites United States and Sweden along the way.

But it was the Czechs who came out flying early with 14 first-period shots on Canadian goaltender Olivier Rodrigue. Matej Blumel scored midway through the period to put the Czech Republic up 1-0.

After a scoreless second period, Petr Cajka gave the Czechs a 2-0 cushion with a goal 10 minutes into the third.

Ty Dellandrea gave Canada hope with a goal at 13:19 of the third, but, with Rodrigue on the bench in favour of an extra attacker late in the game, Canada couldn’t put an equalizer past Dostal.

Rodrigue finished with 29 saves.

The Czechs will take on the defending champion U.S. in Saturday’s semifinals. The Americans advanced with a 5-1 rout if host Russia.

Archrivals Sweden and Finland will meet in the other semifinal. Finland advanced with a 5-2 win over Belarus, while Sweden thumped Slovakia 6-1.

