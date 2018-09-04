Canada women drawn with Costa Rica, Jamaica and Cuba at CONCACAF Championship

Canada has been drawn in a preliminary-round group with Costa Rica, Jamaica and Cuba at next month’s CONCACAF Women’s Championship.

The soccer tournament, which runs from Oct. 4 to 17 in North Carolina and Texas, serves as a World Cup qualifier for the region.

The top three finishers will qualify automatically for the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France. The fourth-place team will meet Argentina in a playoff to see who joins them.

The Canadian women are currently ranked fifth in the world, compared to No. 33 for Costa Rica, No. 71 for Jamaica and No. 85 Cuba.

The other group features the top-ranked U.S., No. 25 Mexico, No. 50 Trinidad and Tobago, and Panama, which is unranked because it has been inactive for more than 18 months.

Previous story
Kaepernick has new deal with Nike though he’s not in NFL

Just Posted

WATCH: Focus on student safety as Red Deer public schools reopen

Mental health training goes district wide

Police are targetting speeders in school and playground zones

Motorists are urged to follow 30 km speed signs

Dogs that detect gathered at Sunnybrook Farm Museum

A Sporting Detection Dogs Association sanctioned event brought dogs from across the province to Red Deer

Red Deer getting temporary supervised consumption site

Site to be set up near Safe Harbour Society downtown in September

Memorial tennis tournament in Red Deer Sept. 15

Honouring Red Deer’s long time tennis player Thelma Smith

WATCH: Red Deerians celebrate Labour Day with community barbecue

Red Deer & District Labour Council supports pharmacare plan for Canadians

BC SPCA, police investigate after three skunks mutilated

The BC SPCA has asked for the Vancouver Police Department’s help with the investigation.

Highway overpass collapses in Kolkata; at least 1 dead

KOLKATA, India — A highway overpass collapsed Tuesday in the crowded Indian… Continue reading

Over 300 people evacuated from flooded Kansas college town

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Heavy rain caused a creek to burst its banks… Continue reading

Natural Resources committee meeting today to talk about pipeline decision

OTTAWA — Federal MPs on the natural resources committee will meet this… Continue reading

Motorcyle racer killed in crash

THE CANADIAN PRESS LEDUC, Alta. — A man described as an incredible… Continue reading

Police looking for tips after cat died when tossed from car in Parry Sound, Ont.

PARRY SOUND, Ont. — Police are asking for the public’s help after… Continue reading

Turkey’s crisis could slow its push for influence in Balkans

VLADICIN HAN, Serbia — In the south of Serbia, a Turkish car… Continue reading

Bank of England chief hints he will stay to help with Brexit

LONDON — Bank of England Governor Mark Carney all but confirmed Tuesday… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month